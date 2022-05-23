A suspended police officer and his wife faced a magistrate on Monday charged with having forged documents.
Roger Traboulay, 45, and Melissa Traboulay, 44, both of La Horquetta, Arima were charged by acting Sgt Davidson of the Fraud Squad.
They were each placed on $150,000 bail following their appearance before a Port of Spain magistrate, a post to the police's social media page stated.
The two were arrested by a team of fraud investigators, led by Insp Smith, after a search warrant was executed at a house in La Horquetta on May 17. During the operation, police officers allegedly found and seized a quantity of documents purporting to be issued by the Ministry of Planning and Development Town and Country Planning Division for the Grant of Spirit Retailers Licences and Notices of Grant of Permission to Develop Land.
The Traboulays are expected to reappear before a magistrate on June 21, the post said.