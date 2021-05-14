A suspended police officer who allegedly breached a protection order has been arrested.
Navendra Mangaroo, 37, was arrested after a woman, who was granted the protection order against him, reported him to the police on Thursday.
Police said a protection order was granted to the woman on September 19th, 2019, and it is valid until November 2021.
Mangaroo was last attached to the Barataria Police Station.
According to a police report filed by the woman on Thursday, she was at home when she and Mangaroo were allegedly involved in a verbal and physical confrontation.
The woman was taken for medical treatment.
Following further investigations into the report, Mangaroo was arrested and charged.
He was expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate on Friday charged with breaching a protection order.