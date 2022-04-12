A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday as a gun and six rounds of ammunition were seized by the police.
Around 7 p.m. officers attached to the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) including constables Marshall, Moonesar and Taylor, were on enquiries in the San Juan area. They were told about two men acting suspiciously near a fast-food restaurant at Eastern Main Road, San Juan, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The officers went to the location, where they saw the two men, who upon seeing the officers, ran in opposite directions.
One of the suspects ran west, while the other ran east along the Eastern Main Road. When officers went after the man running east, he drew a firearm and pointed it in their direction, the post said. It further stated that constable Marshall in keeping with the Use of Force Policy, drew his service pistol and shot in the direction of the gunman.
The suspect then dropped the firearm and was subsequently arrested. Officers later retrieved a .38 revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.
Investigations are continuing.