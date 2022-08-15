Former Newspaper Editor, Suzanne Mills was found dead at her Diamond Vale, Diego Martin on Sunday night.
Police said that around 11.30 p.m. they received a call from her Aquamarine Drive neighbours who reported a foul smell emanating from the house.
When officers arrived on the scene they found her body which appeared to have been dead for sometime.
Her body was removed from the house and a post mortem to determine her cause of death is expected to be performed this week.
Suzanne Mills was the daughter of veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday Therese Mills, who died in December 2013, at age 85.