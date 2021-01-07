KURT Sylvester, the husband of Couva secondary school teacher Suzette Sylvester, has been charged with her murder.
The charge was laid on Thursday evening after instructions were given by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.
Kurt Sylvester was employed as a loans officer at a bank.
The charge was laid by WPC Ransome of Homicide Region III.
Suzette Sylvester died from head injuries after she was beaten with a hammer.
She was a 48 year old mother of two and an English Literature and Language teacher for 22 years.
Sher was killed at her home at Mowlah Road Extension, Preysal, Couva.
The couple would have celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary this month.
She previously taught at the El Dorado Secondary School, and was last at the Preysal High School where she was expected to take up duties on Monday.
Hundreds of her past pupils and colleagues took to social media to express their grief and devastation, and consoled each other as they shared memories, pictures and videos of their beloved "Miss".
Funeral arrangements were being made 9.30 a.m. on Friday at her house, then cremation at Belgroves Funeral Home in San Fernando.