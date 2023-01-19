Following are comments on the appointment of Chaguanas businessman Richie Sookhai as a People’s National Movement (PNM) senator to replace former Senate president Christine Kangaloo.
Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh said the appointment was a good move. He said as a young person, a businessman, an East Indian and a Hindu, Sookhai would bring credence to the PNM in reaching out to the other races, religions and other sections of the national community.
“He will appeal to many citizens. It is a good move politically and a good move strategically because we need business input in most of the bills that come here. So he would have an excellent input here, and I look forward to his contributions,” Deyalsingh said.
Mark: Sookhai a former UNC member
Opposition Senator Wade Mark said the United National Congress (UNC) did not see Sookhai as a threat. In fact, Mark said he was advised that Sookhai was a former member of the UNC.
“But I have to check the records on that. I am not too sure. But, listen, we are in this struggle to win and the UNC is on a path to win the next general election, and bringing Mr Sookhai to sanitise a Government that is totally corrupt, a Government that has broken every law that you could think of, in terms of procurement, procedures, where they brought in a fella called Vincent Nelson to damage the criminal justice system, the cost of living crisis, infrastructural inadequacies, the inability to deliver essential goods and services, bringing Richie Sookhai is not going to help them.
“This Government is doomed, this is a walking dead Government, and it is only a matter of time before they reach the burial ground. Richie Sookhai could probably be a participant in digging the grave...to assist the PNM in its final funeral rites.
“So Sookhai or no Sookhai, it going to be suck-eye when we deal with the PNM at the next general election. So we are not concerned about Richie Sookhai,” Mark said.
He added that the UNC will continue to put pressure on the Government, bring it to book, make it account for its errors, and the UNC will continue to advance alternatives for the people to consider.
He said he felt confident that the UNC will form the next government when the polls are called, whether it is local or general.
Vasant: A clever move
Former UNC minister Vasant Bharath also hailed the selection of Sookhai as a senator, describing it as an astute and politically clever move by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, “who continues to outperform, outmanoeuvre and outfox his counterpart in the Opposition”.
Bharath described Sookhai as bright, academically accomplished and steeped in the business life of Central Trinidad, having been elected president of the Chaguanas Business Chamber.
Bharath said Sookhai came from a proud family with “deep roots and achievements in the community, (in which) his father, the salt of the earth...built Sookhai’s Diesel from the ground up into the premier diesel engine workshop in the country, and possibly the Caribbean”.
“I am certain Richie will make an excellent member of Parliament and contribute significantly to uplifting our national discourse. My sincerest congratulations to him and his family,” Bharath said.
Rambally happy
Chaguanas MP Dinesh Rambally said he and Sookhai were close classmates and continue to be very good friends.
“I am happy to see him in the political fray and I wish him well. On a public interest note, We need a change in government to be able to effect change. Only a UNC country can turn things around for betterment of our country,” he added.
Other comments
Senator Kazim Hosein said: “I have faith in him. He has proven himself to be a good Central businessman. He comes from a fine business background. I think he will be an asset in politics. He’s a young man. We need more young people in politics to take the country forward.”
Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing: “I’m very excited to work with the new senator. He will make a good contribution and be an exemplar to the youths. He will get involved in general proceedings.”
Senator Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal: “I had the distinct honour and pleasure of meeting the senator. He will effect change. Hand in hand, we will work as a team. He will get much accomplished. When he enters the Parliament, he will adapt. I wish him well.”