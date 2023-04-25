The Dayanand Memorial Vedic School, in Penal, has cemented itself as a top performing primary school, with six pupils having scored within the top 200 at the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) in 2022.
Freedom of Information Requests submitted by parents over the last few months revealed that former pupils Aditi Beekham, Samara Chulan and Meera Rampersad each placed within the top 100 performers, last year, earning the 11th, 21st and 86th positions respectively.
Past pupils Risheera Bissoondath, Shereen Mohammed and Aidan Ramnarine each placed within the top 200.
The school’s 2022 SEA class comprised only 50 pupils.
The requests carried out by Globe Law Chambers have, according to principal Indira Birju-Daniel, highlighted the school as a high-performing institution within the country. She added that more than half of its pupils passed for their first choice, last year, with zero scoring under 30 per cent.
Under the Ayra Pratinidhi Sabha Denominational Board, Birju-Daniel told the Express that the school’s achievement could only be attributed to a community effort, carried out by willing parents and hardworking pupils and teachers.
“When you look at the results coming out of schools doing similar investigations, we are one of the top schools in the country,” she said.
“We had students during the pandemic to engage these children and they were able to commit and work fully online with these kids and it was very effective and when they came into the school, they just continued doing what they were doing. The parents also supported, and they worked together with the teachers, and they went beyond the call. The teachers worked as a team sharing their best practices and ideas. We have the full support of the school, community, parents, stakeholders, and everybody works together.”
Birju-Daniel said that teachers had targeted their pupil’s multiple intelligences and used the online environment fostered by the pandemic to do so.
In keeping with the school’s motto of “by prayer and hard work,” the principal said staff had encouraged their pupils to share in cultures, prayer and traditions. As a result, she said over 16 clubs and groups within the school were used to encourage and create confidence in areas outside of academia.
“Right now, we are preparing for our school sports day, field trips, we have a lot of clubs and groups taking place during lunch time to engage them. Chess, music, Red Cross, guitar, dance, drama, every child has an experience. We have about 16 clubs and groups and these groups are managed by teachers as well as other trained staff. We are well rounded and steeped in culture and tradition.
“Coming out of the pandemic children are lacking in socialisation and the non-academic areas are a form of expression where children who may be as strong in academics could shine. The boy who is the key player in the tassa group may not be the top academic in the classroom, but self-esteem and confidence help to push him forward. We believed in that full brain development,” Birju-Daniel said.
She added that as classes returned to their physical setting, teachers had to readjust as the school does not currently have access to Wi-Fi. Additionally, she said, pupils were not able to access the facility’s smart lab which is yet to be commissioned by the Ministry of Education.
However, she said, other challenges were easily met by supportive parents who aided in their children’s performances and in providing assistance to the school.
Birju-Daniel said the Ministry of Education should return to publicly sharing pupils’ successes.
“As a principal I would say yes. It does not sit well with everyone, but I would say yes because it motivates, especially among high performing schools, you can create some competition as well. Competition is good,” she said.