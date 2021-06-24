THE roadside seawall along Mosquito Creek, linking San Fernando to South Oropouche, was once a favoured fishing spot for people who liked to live dangerously.
But no one has ever been struck dead by vehicles drag racing along the South Trunk Road, or drowned after toppling into the Gulf of Paria.
So on weekends, people lined the coast of the Gulf of Paria, hoping for a salmon, but more likely to hook a catfish or crapaud fish, going home vexed but satisfied that it was a day well lived.
That’s where James Jagroop was fishing ten years ago when he landed a catch, the origin of which remains a mystery to this day.
Jagroop had been there for hours without a bite.
One final time, he threw his fishing line maybe 20 metres off the seawall, then began reeling in, ready to call it a day.
Only to realise he had snagged something heavy.
What he thought was a fish big enough for a planned broth turned out to be a sword, still in its wooden scabbard, encrusted with barnacles.
So Jagroop did what any treasure finder would—look around to see if he was seen —then pack up his gear and headed home to secure his prize.
Those who have heard of the discovery marvel over how the sword came to be there, and for how long it may have remained undisturbed on the rocky seabed, before a hook no larger than a pin snagged the hilt of the most unlikely of catches.
However, there are some familiar with Trinidad’s history who, while astounded by the sheer improbability of the find, know that it’s quite possible for a sword to be lying around, given how many vessels have been navigating the Gulf of Paria for hundreds of years, so far back that it is beyond the imagination of many today.
Hive of commercial activity
More than 200 years before the water-taxi service linking San Fernando to Port of Spain came to be, people were being ferried about.
Trinidad had a round-the-island service (established in 1818 by Governor Sir Ralph Woodford), with steam-powered vessels making ports of call that included Port of Spain, Couva, Claxton Bay, Pointe-a-Pierre, San Fernando, La Brea, Point Fortin, Cedros, Erin, Moruga, Mayaro, Toco and Matelot, in addition to stops in-between, to service the estates of the big planters where people and produce would be dropped off and picked up.
And long before the oil and gas freighters, there were the ships anchoring off the major ports to be loaded with sugar, cocoa, coffee and tobacco for transport to Europe.
It turns out, according to the late researcher/historian Angelo Bissessarsingh, that the area near where the sword was found was a hive of commercial activity in the 19th century, with both sugar and cocoa plantations in production.
St Mary’s Village (located as you turn towards Fyzabad off the South Trunk Road, South Oropouche) was then an important settlement and served as the administrative centre for the ward of Oropouche.
Back then, the area had a courthouse and police station (a new one is currently being constructed), but its influence began waning when the Trinidad Government Railway (TGR) extended its service to Siparia in 1931.
The nearby embacadere (or shipping place) located at the mouth of the Godineau River was a major growth factor for St Mary’s since the river was navigable for many miles.
The actual name of the river is the South Oropouche but is known as the Godineau River as a result of Jean-Paul Godineau, the French owner of the nearby St John’s Estate through which the river ran.
In the 1840s, Godineau opened a navigable channel to the sea (the river mouth is near the Shore of Peace cremation site), allowing vessels to travel upriver. Prior to this, the dense mangrove (which has since closed several channels) made sailing the lower part of the river almost impossible.
On the other end of the creek was the Belle Vue Estate, which historians record as one of the first to receive Indian immigrants to work the fields (Indentureship lasted between 1845-1917).
How the sword came to be
Bissessarsingh suggests that the blade (which Jagroop used to chop down a tree in his front yard to check how sharp it was) is an early-to-mid-19th-century sabre carried by officers of the British Raj, a period in India’s history when it was governed by its British conquerors (1858-1947).
The quality is not high, note the experts, as commissioned officers would have carried a sword with brass pommels (the counterweight at the end of the hilt), and of higher ornamental value.
Jagroop’s sword would have been carried by a sergeant or lieutenant of the non-commissioned ranks, or a native soldier.
The truth of how it came to be there is lost to history, but there are some plausible explanations.
Bissessarsingh suggested that the sword may have been lost during loading or unloading of passengers and goods at the Godineau River, Embacadere.
Or try this. The Belle Vue Estate (where several barrack houses still exist) would have received a few ex-sepoys—Indian soldiers serving under British command in India during colonial rule.
History records that between 1857-59, the sepoys of British India revolted and the mutiny put down after several sieges and battles. The result was the transfer of the administration of India from the East India Company to the British Crown.
Some of these ex-sepoys would have fled India as a result of their involvement, bringing these swords to be passed down as heirlooms.
Others who have examined images of the sword say it resembles the one carried by British Calvary officers between 1821-1841.
It is not impossible, we were also told, that the sword could have been lost by some hapless officer aboard the British naval vessel the HMS Bacchante, on which Prince George and Prince Albert toured the colonies of the British Empire. When they sailed to Trinidad, the vessel went down to La Brea to check out the famed La Brea Pitch Lake.
Jagroop has since lost the wooden scabbard.
No surprise since he kept it for a while on the roof of a chicken coop behind his house in Princes Town.
However, he has cared for the sword well.
And while curious about its history, has no plans to offer it to a museum.
It’s the ultimate fisherman’s tale, he says.
NOTE: If you have an idea of the make and origin of this sword, contact the writer at richard.charan@trinidadexpress.com