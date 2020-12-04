TWO swords were among a cache of weapons and drugs seized by police in the Northern Police Division on Thursday.
A pair of katanas, 43 rounds of ammunition, two pistols, a rifle, and 989 grams of marijuana, were seized, police said.
Two men arrested were held on inquiries relating to house breaking and larceny.
One of the two suspects was a 16-year-old, who was detained based on evidence gained by fingerprinting analysis.
Two more were arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition while another was detained for possession of an offensive weapon.
Suspects were also detained for enquiries into shooting incidents. and marijuana.
Investigations are continuing.