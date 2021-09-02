The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) yesterday denied it has cancelled any of it vaccination programmes after it was accused of doing so.
The denial came following a claim by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial that SWRHA had cancelled a vaccination drive set up by her for the people of Gulf View in La Romaine, which was scheduled for tomorrow.
In a statement via social media yesterday, Lutchmedial said it is with extreme disappointment and disbelief that she must inform members of her community that the planned and confirmed vaccine drive for tomorrow had been cancelled by SWRHA.
Noting that the cancellation would affect over 100 persons with confirmed appointments, Lutchmedial said it is noteworthy that they had embarked on the exercise at the request of the Ministry of Health and SWRHA.
“As good citizens, we gave our all to making this drive a success. We surpassed our initial target and received an outpouring of support from the community, including corporate citizens, who pledged time and resources.
“Many days of planning and organisation have now been tossed out by the unilateral decision of SWRHA who claim that a ‘constantly evolving vaccination strategy situation’ is the reason for cancelling this well received initiative,” she said.
She said having sourced medical and non-medical volunteers, a private ambulance, meals, tents and even a doctor dedicated to counselling residents who were still hesitant to take the vaccine, SWRHA decided to devote its resources to vaccination centres at participating malls, without any indication as to whether persons would attend.
This, the senator said, seems preferable to SWRHA instead of pursuing the opportunity to vaccinate over 100 people in one day, including many pupils between 12 and 18 years old who had confirmed appointments.
Lutchmedial said it was indicated to SWRHA’s chief executive officer that it is counter-productive to have such a bungled approach to administration of vaccines and for SWRHA to waste the opportunity to vaccinate over 100 persons in a single day, given especially the high number of cases in Country Victoria.
“When the next Saturday bouff is delivered, just remember that over 100 people were inconvenienced and essentially turned away based on the poorly thought out decisions of those in charge,” Lutchmedial said.
SWRHA responds
In response to Lutchmedial’s claim, SWRHA confirmed via a statement yesterday that its Covid-19 vaccination programme continues uninterrupted at all its health facilities and mass vaccination sites, together with community outreach programmes, both fixed and mobile services, based on rationalisation of resources. No appointments are needed, it added.
“Members of the public are advised to be engaged with SWRHA’s digital media platforms for Covid-19 updates, including SWRHA’s contribution to the national roll-out of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at all health centres from today (yesterday),” SWRHA noted.
SWRHA stated the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at 34 health facilities in the five counties of St Patrick East and West, Victoria North and South and Caroni South from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.