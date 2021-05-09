The Southwest Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has temporarily suspended all of its out patient clinics.
The antenatal clinics and childhood immunization services have not been included.
In a release on Saturday the SWRHA advised that “all hospitals and health centres in-person (face to face) services have been temporarily suspended, until further notice. Alternatively, SWRHA’s medical staff will be in contact with our patients.”
The release added that patients will also be contacted by SWRHA staff to collect new prescriptions, clinic cards/new appointments and referrals/blood results.
Those with scheduled appointments who do not receive a call have been asked to contact 87-SWRHA (877-9742).
“This notice however does not apply to Antenatal Clinics and the Childhood Immunization services,” the release from the SWRHA’s corporate communication department added.