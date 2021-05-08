The South West Regional Health Authority issued a public notice on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccine booking appointment has been closed.
The SWRHA said that the public will be updated when the booking system will reopen.
This week hundreds of people turned up at the mass vaccination centre at the Southern Academy for Performing Arts.
Hundreds who had booked appointments were inoculated, while scores of walk-ins were turned away.
The SWRHA had told Express its vaccination sites have received positive reviews from those seeking vaccines, and it maintained that vaccinations were only available by appointment at their ten sites, including the site at SAPA.
On Wednesday, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) advised that vaccines were no longer available at the five designated sites, while on Thursday the vaccines dispensed by the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) had finished.
In total the country received 75,600 vaccine doses, including 33,600 in a first tranche from COVAX, 40,000 donated from India and 2,000 as a gift from Barbados.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced on Friday that a gift of 100,000 vaccines from China will make its way to Trinidad and Tobago next week.
Deyalsingh added that some 33,600 AstraZeneca vaccines will also be arriving at Piarco on Monday from the COVAX facility.
He said this batch together with the gift of 40,000 doses from India could now fully vaccinate 60,000 people in T&T.