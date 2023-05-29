Sixteen-year-old Sydney Lalla is missing.
Lalla of San Juan, was last seen on May 27 and was reported missing to the Central police station, Port of Spain.
Lalla is of African descent, five feet, three inches tall, medium built and brown in complexion with relaxed hair. She was last seen wearing a white jersey, a pair of black tights and a pair of slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Central police station at 625-1261/625-2684. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or any police station.