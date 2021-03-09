A Syrian Arab Republic national and another man were arrested in Belmont on Monday after they were allegedly found in possession of a gun and ammunition.
Police officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force intercepted a white Nissan Tiida with the two men at Norfolk Street, Belmont.
The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered a black and silver Taurus pistol in the trunk in styrofoam container covered with ice.
The men, 21 and 38, were taken to the Belmont Police Station where investigations are ongoing.