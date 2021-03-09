firearm

A Syrian Arab Republic national and another man were arrested in Belmont on Monday after they were allegedly found in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Police officers of the Port-of-Spain Task Force intercepted a white Nissan Tiida with the two men at Norfolk Street, Belmont.

The officers searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered a black and silver Taurus pistol in the trunk in styrofoam container covered with ice.

The men, 21 and 38, were taken to the Belmont Police Station where investigations are ongoing.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU