Over the past few days the country has been thrown in mourning by the horrific discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s decomposed body in the Heights of Aripo. I was saddened. I was in the kitchen at the time when the news started and I shouted to my wife excitedly, “They find her?” And my wife who was in front the TV at the time responded, “No, baby; they find her decomposed body”. I was overtaken with grief.