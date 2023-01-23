Government is exploring setting up offshore wind farms to generate electricity, says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
Speaking at the opening of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference 2023, at the Hyatt Regency, in Port of Spain today, Rowley said that in November 2022, the Government launched the Roadmap for a Green Economy in Trinidad and Tobago.
”The Roadmap was developed by the IDB in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and National Energy. The study determined that of all the potential renewable energy sources in Trinidad and Tobago, offshore wind offers the largest potential for the country with a projected output of approximately 25 gigawatts of levelized energy.”
He said the initial goal of the roadmap is the establishment of a wind pilot project, demonstrating visible end-use applications of green hydrogen in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Towards this end, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries in collaboration with National Energy and the European Union will be conducting a National Wind Resource Assessment, to identify potential sites for wind farm development in Trinidad and Tobago.”
The theme of the Energy Conference is “Navigating a Complex Energy Future”
Rowley said that while the outlook for development of renewable energy industry is promising and attainable, Government recognised that renewables cannot in the near to medium term replace oil and gas.
“Long-term strategies that promote renewable energy and energy efficiency are necessary to attain carbon neutrality. Further, the shift to carbon neutrality is not a spontaneous event as there are a number of challenges such as the cost, reliability and stability of renewable energy systems. As a consequence, low-carbon technologies must be competitive in order to facilitate this energy transition. New breakthroughs in technology are making renewable energy reliable and viable. Notwithstanding, fossil fuels generally cost less than renewables. Therefore, the cost-competitiveness of renewable energy technologies will be one of the main factors dictating the pace of deployment. “
The Prime Minister also said that construction of the Solar Parks is scheduled to commence in the first quarter 2023 with full operationalization of the project by fourth quarter 2024. The Solar Utility Project will, on completion, meet eight per cent of the country’s power generation requirements.
"It is the Government’s stated objective to increase power from renewables to meet 30% of the country’s requirements" he said.