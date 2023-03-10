Government is "actively considering" a proposal from Mexico for Caricom countries to join with it in seeking to hold manufacturers and distributors of guns and assault weapons in the United States legally liable for the "mayhem that those weapons have unleashed in our societies".
Speaking at a public meeting in Barataria, the Prime Minister said : "We have to join that fight". It will be a test case.
He said in America they had passed laws to prevent gun owners from being sued. "Those who are making those guns knowing where the guns are going and what they could do, have been insulated from lawsuits. But recently a couple of people had sued the gun manufacturers in America and won. So the dam has cracked," he said.
He said Mexico had sued the manufacturers to hold them accountable for the guns coming out of America into Mexico. "We have the same issue here. They have lost the case but Mexico is intending to continue fighting and Mexico has approached Caricom asking us, as independent sovereign states with the same problem. (of gun violence) to join the fight to hold American gun manufacturers (responsible), to test it in the courts of America," he said. The Prime Minister said Trinidad and Tobago was " actively considering joining that to be able to test the legality of those who make those weapons of war that are destroying our society. We have to join that fight," he said.
"And I suspect that that is one of the things that will come out of the conference (Caricom symposium on crime) that we are going to have here in Trinidad and Tobago. I lead the Caricom on this matter. Caricom is a quasi Cabinet, I am responsible for national security and if you ask me what I want out of this crime symposium, over and above educating our population, I want Caricom to speak as one voice to our major trading partner, our friend in the North, to speak with one voice to say to them, ' America must do more to prevent guns from coming from America into our country'," he said.
The Prime Minister conceded that this was a difficult fight because one could buy guns all over America in most states. He said one state was about to change its law to remove the requirement for a licence before buying a firearm. "In other words, you could just go and buy a firearm like how you buy bread," he said. "And once that becomes so, we Trinidadians are all over the place, they (the gun will) come to us from Connecticut, Alabama, Miami, Texas and Georgia and they end up in Trinidad and Tobago. But you know who makes it easier (for the guns to come in)? A number of our office holders in this country turn a blind eye or get involved in it (inflow of illegal firearms) , so that the walls that we put up to protect us, they (those persons) become holes in the wall. Tonight I want to appeal to every public officer who holds a post in Trinidad and Tobago at whatever level, whether you in Customs, Immigration or the Police, to see yourself as a defender of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, he said.
He said he always tells the leaders in the Police, that Defence Force and the Coast Guard that if there is anybody in these institutions who they believe is falling short and there is evidence to support it, "get them out". "Let them go in the courts and argue...even if they win the case, the country would have won because we would have removed them from where they were, carrying on with their misconduct.", the Prime Minister stated.
"This is a war against criminal conduct. Parents join the fight. Neighbours join the fight. If you know something, tell somebody. The police will respond," he said.