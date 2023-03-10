guns

The guns seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Government is "actively considering" a proposal from Mexico for Caricom countries to join with it in seeking to hold manufacturers and distributors of guns and assault weapons in the United States legally liable for the "mayhem that those weapons have unleashed in our societies".

Speaking at a public meeting in Barataria, the Prime Minister said : "We have to join that fight". It will be a test case.

He said in America they had passed laws to prevent gun owners from being sued. "Those who are making those guns knowing where the guns are going and what they could do, have been insulated from lawsuits. But recently a couple of people had sued the gun manufacturers in America and won. So the dam has cracked," he said.

He said Mexico had sued the manufacturers to hold them accountable for the guns coming out of America into Mexico. "We have the same issue here. They have lost the case but Mexico is intending to continue fighting and Mexico has approached Caricom asking us, as independent sovereign states with the same problem. (of gun violence) to join the fight to hold American gun manufacturers (responsible), to test it in the courts of America," he said. The Prime Minister said Trinidad and Tobago was " actively considering joining that to be able to test the legality of those who make those weapons of war that are destroying our society. We have to join that fight," he said.

"And I suspect that that is one of the things that will come out of the conference (Caricom symposium on crime) that we are going to have here in Trinidad and Tobago. I lead the Caricom on this matter. Caricom is a quasi Cabinet, I am responsible for national security and if you ask me what I want out of this crime symposium, over and above educating our population, I want Caricom to speak as one voice to our major trading partner, our friend in the North, to speak with one voice to say to them, ' America must do more to prevent guns from coming from America into our country'," he said.

The Prime Minister conceded that this was a difficult fight because one could buy guns all over America in most states. He said one state was about to change its law to remove the requirement for a licence before buying a firearm. "In other words, you could just go and buy a firearm like how you buy bread," he said. "And once that becomes so, we Trinidadians are all over the place, they (the gun will) come to us from Connecticut, Alabama, Miami, Texas and Georgia and they end up in Trinidad and Tobago. But you know who makes it easier (for the guns to come in)? A number of our office holders in this country turn a blind eye or get involved in it (inflow of illegal firearms) , so that the walls that we put up to protect us, they (those persons) become holes in the wall. Tonight I want to appeal to every public officer who holds a post in Trinidad and Tobago at whatever level, whether you in Customs, Immigration or the Police, to see yourself as a defender of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, he said.

He said he always tells the leaders in the Police, that Defence Force and the Coast Guard that if there is anybody in these institutions who they believe is falling short and there is evidence to support it, "get them out". "Let them go in the courts and argue...even if they win the case, the country would have won because we would have removed them from where they were, carrying on with their misconduct.", the Prime Minister stated.

"This is a war against criminal conduct. Parents join the fight. Neighbours join the fight. If you know something, tell somebody. The police will respond," he said. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SCHOOL VIOLENCE OUTRAGE

SCHOOL VIOLENCE OUTRAGE

Government and education stakeholders have condemned several incidents of violence in schools this month, one of which shows a parent being savagely beaten by pupils, while another shows a parent threatening one schoolchild and pushing another.

These were just two of several reports of vicious school fights which took place at Siparia West Secondary School and San Juan North Secondary School.

Another incident was recorded at Tabaquite Secondary School where at least ten fights involving dozens of pupils took place earlier this month.

A family ‘in double mourning’

A family ‘in double mourning’

A family in Gran Couva mourning the loss of a loved one who died in a vehicular collision on Sunday has been struck by the death of another family member in the household.

Zobidah Mohammed, 61, a mother of three and grandmother of two, was a victim of a highway cross-over crash and died at the San Fernando General Hospital hours after the collision.

Politicians should not have input in awarding ‘silk’

Politicians should not have input in awarding ‘silk’

WHAT is the proper procedure for attorneys to be appointed senior counsel?

As it currently stands, the President makes such appointments based on the advice of the Cabinet, a minister or the prime minister.

But is this really the legal process?

Senior Counsel Israel Khan says it is not.

Khan has therefore filed an interpretation summons in the High Court for it to be determined exactly how such appointments should be made. As far as he is concerned, there should be no input from any politicians in the award of “silk”.

PAHO: Step up Covid-19 surveillance

PAHO: Step up Covid-19 surveillance

DIRECTOR of the Pan Ame­rican Health Organisation (PAHO) Dr Jarbas Barbosa is calling on countries in the region of the Americas to step up Covid-19 surveillance and vaccinations if they want to see Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to decline.

He stressed yesterday that Covid-19 was “still with us”, and the virus was yet to settle into a “predictable pattern”.

Recommended for you