This country’s domestic economic activity is expected to improve in 2022, according to the Central Bank Economic Bulletin for July.
In the bulletin report yesterday the Central Bank said the local energy production is poised to benefit from the start-up of several upstream projects from bpTT, Shell Trinidad and Tobago, EOG Resources Trinidad and Touchstone Exploration.
“Additional impetus should come from higher commodity prices and increased demand for energy-related products. Activity in the non-energy sector is expected to benefit from heightened business activity and recovering consumer demand,” the bulletin said.
It was only this week that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Energy Minister Stuart Young travelled to Switzerland to meet with Proman’s chief executive, then to London where he met with BP’s chief executive officer, Bernard Looney and yesterday with Shell executives.
As the energy commodity prices continued to soar due to high demand from the reopening of economies, as well as supply disruption caused by the Russia/Ukraine war, the Energy Commodity Price Index (ECPI) increased 73.4 per cent (year-on year) over the period January to July 2022, with all commodities tracked by the Index recording strong growth.
The bulletin outlined that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices increased 59.6 per cent over the period to an average of US$101.31 per barrel, while US Henry Hub natural gas prices increased 96.0 per cent to US$6.21 per million British Thermal Units (mmbtu).
Turning to the central Government fiscal accounts, the economic bulletin highlighted that it has been positively impacted by higher energy commodity prices.
It noted that higher energy receipts underpinned a fiscal surplus of $3 billion on the Central Government fiscal accounts in the first nine months of the fiscal year (October 2021-June 2022).
This compares with a deficit of approximately $7.2 billion recorded in the comparative period of 2020/2021 and at the end of June 2022, adjusted General Government debt outstanding (which excludes debt issued for sterilisation purposes) amounted to $128.9 billion, compared to $126.6 billion at the end of September 2021.
The Central Bank bulletin report also added monetary policy remained accommodative through the first half of 2022, with the Repo rate remaining unchanged at 3.50 per cent in March and June 2022.
“Excess liquidity declined to a daily average of $4,400.5 million over January to July 2022. Business lending continued to accelerate, driven by increased loans to the construction, manufacturing and ‘other services’ sectors, while the fall in consumer lending appeared to have bottomed out in April 2022. While gross official reserves declined to US$6,819.3,” the bulletin further stated.
Labour market recovery
As supply-side shocks persist headline inflation increased to 4.9 per cent in June 2022 compared to 3.8 per cent in January 2022, as both food and core inflation accelerated, said supply-side factors impacting headline inflation include the ongoing surge in international food prices, high shipping costs, and international transportation delays.
“Food inflation moved from 6.6 per cent in January 2022 to 7.8 per cent in June 2022. Most sub-categories with a relatively high import content within the food category registered increases over the period. Core inflation (which excludes the food component) increased to 4.1 per cent in June 2022, up from 3.2 per cent in January 2022,” the bulletin outlined.
As the labour market is slowly recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, the latest official labour market data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO reports an unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, down from 6.5 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2021.
“Data from the Ministry of Labour shows that 839 persons were retrenched in the seven months to July 2022 compared to 941 persons in the comparative period a year earlier. Meanwhile, following two consecutive years of decline, the number of job advertisements published in the print media during the first eight months of 2022 increased by 16.9 per cent (year-on-year), implying that the demand for labour may have improved,” the bulletin further stated.