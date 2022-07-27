Trinidad and Tobago is in a relatively good place despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the monkeypox virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on Saturday.
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Wednesday virtual Covid-19 press conference.
He noted that on May 20, the Ministry of Health convened a meeting with the Pan American health organisation (PAHO) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CAPHA) to discuss Trinidad and Tobago’s response to monkeypox because at that time they saw it as a threat that Trinidad and Tobago needed to prepare for.
“We did not want to wait until we had our first either suspect or confirmed case to start to prepare,” Deyalsingh said.
He said what followed was a proactive approach which included the preparation of operational items, having Cabinet have the virus listed as a dangerous infectious disease, triggering of the Quarantine Act and regulations under the Public Health Regulation, and the building of local capacity for testing, training, epidemiological surveillance and raising awareness.
“I think we can be grateful we were proactive from May 20.
“The WHO then made recommendations that countries should look at slotting themselves into certain groups and we’re in Group 1.”
He said that Group 1 contains States or parties with no history of monkeypox, or not having a case of monkeypox for over 21 days.
He said the fact that the stated criteria applies to T&T, places the country in Group 1.
“Group 1 States therefore, have nine action items to implement. I think wisely, all nine action items WHO has identified for Group 1 countries, we have already implement, by and large, some completely or most completely.”
He noted that among the nine action items were establishing health and multi-sectoral mechanisms, no stigmatisation and discrimination, establishing and intensifying epidemiological disease surveillance, and detection capacity, all of which Trinidad and Tobago would have had in place or implemented in its Covid-19 response.
“We are in a good place as any, based on WHO’s Group 1 recommendations.”
The Health Minister stated that countries in Group 2 are those with recently imported cases of monkeypox in their human population and/or those experiencing human to human transmission of monkeypox virus, including in key population groups and communities at high risk of exposure.
“So we are firmly in Group 1 and we have implement, even before this came out on Saturday, all nine of these recommendations,” Deyalsingh said.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram provided a clinical update on the global presence of the virus.
He said the July 22 update by WHO showed that there 16,016 cases of monkeypox spread over 75 countries, with five deaths being recorded in Africa.
Cases by regions:
Europe – 11,865
The Americas – 3,772
Africa – 301
Western Pacific – 54
Eastern Mediterranean – 21
South-East Asia – 3
Parasram sated the most recent data from the WHO shows that there are greater than 18,000 confirmed monkeypox cases with 78 countries having confirmed cases of the virus.
He noted that In the Caribbean region, Jamaica, Martinique, Barbados, Venezuela and the Bahamas have all reported cases of the virus, while Trinidad and Tobago has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus.
He said the virus clinically presents itself over two stages. The first stage, called the Febrile Stage, typically lasts for a duration of one to three days during which infected persons will experience fever, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, back pain and low energy.
“The second stage, which is the Skin Eruption Stage, normally lasts two to three weeks before resolution. So the evolution of the rash normally takes place where you have lesions with a flat base.”
He said that is followed by raised painful lesions, lesions with a clear fluid which are called vesicles, lesions filled with pus which are called pustules, and then scabs and crusts, very, very similar to chicken pox.
“People remain infectious until all of the lesions have crusted over, scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has formed underneath.”
Parasram said according to a recent WHO report, many cases in this current outbreak have presented differently than expected. These cases have atypical features such as only a single or few skin lesions appearing, skin lesions appearing before the normal symptoms of fever, headaches and swollen lymph nodes, mouth sores, lesions appearing in the genital or perianal area but do not spread further, and lesions appearing at different stages of development.
He noted that the UK has reported a few severe cases with encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and proctitis, inflammation of the lining of the rectum.
Protective/preventative measures
The CMO said persons should adopt the following measures to prevent contracting the virus or protect themselves in the event they do:
• Avoid close contact with infected persons or contaminated materials
• Should you display any of the symptoms associated with the virus, avoid close physical contact with others and seek immediate care from a healthcare provider.
• Persons with active mouth sores should wear a mask to avoid respiratory droplet transmission
He said infected persons should continue to wear a mask throughout the period of their illness, which is usually between two and three weeks.