Grecia Pineda (ninth), Layla Sirdah (26th), Sofia Jimenez (44th), Brenda Vega (63rd), Maribel Flores (73rd, 75th), Tatiana Flores (88th) and Deiry Ramirez (65th, 80th, 84th) made it a tough and tiring evening for Trinidad and Tobago’s female Under-17 footballers in Santo Domingo Wednesday night.
Those sharp-shooting seven Mexican lasses gave a schooling to coach Jason Spence’s girls as T&T ended their CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Championship with their heaviest defeat – 10-0 against the rampant Group E winners.
The defeat was T&T’s third of the tournament and left them bottom of the group without a point, Mexico qualifying for the round of 16 as group winners, followed by Panama who beat third-placed Nicaragua 2-0 Wednesday. All three teams moved on to the next phase.
The pitch at the Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium was a flat one, but Mexico and T&T were teams playing on two very different levels.
From the ninth minute goal conceded when goalkeeper Sadiel Antoine parried a shot from Pineda into the net; to the goal given to Ramirez that made it 5-0 that was deflected into her own net by defender Aliyah Hudlin; to the final triple shot effort by the Mexicans that eventually resulted in unmarked Tatiana Flores beating the out-gunned Antoine, T&T were forced into error after error.
Similar to their matches against Panama and Nicaragua which they lost 5-1 and 4-0, the T&T girls were well-beaten by the end of the first half (3-0).
They again struggled to keep possession of the ball, mount attacks and stick to a defensive shape that would have helped keep the goal count down.
In the second period, fitness seemed to become an issue as the goals poured in without let-up from the 63rd minute onward.
Ramirez got her hat-trick in that period.
T&T had just one shot on goal compared to Mexico’s 34. But the chance that fell to Trischell Charles was a golden one. Put clear through on a counter attack in the 57th minute, she found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Carmen Lopez, with a team-mate to her right. But Charles shot straight at the keeper.
After that, it was back to the other end where the ball seemed to stay for the rest of the night, often in the T&T net.