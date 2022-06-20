Trinidad and Tobago kicked off the action in Group F of the Concacaf Under-20 Men's Championship with a scintillating 4-4 draw on Sunday night that saw three lead changes before things ended with a share of the spoils.
Nathaniel James had the Soca Warriors out in front early in the second minute, but Haiti responded with the equaliser in the 30th via Watz Leazard.
Kaihim Thomas restored T&T’s lead at 2-1 in the 40th, only for Steevenson Jeudy to equalise in the 43rd minute for a 2-2 half-time score.
The match was just as intense in the second half, with Jeudy scoring again in the 53rd to give Haiti their first lead of the match at 3-2, but back came T&T and goals from La Horquetta Rangers winger Real Gill in the 70th and James’ second item in the 72nd made it 4-3 to the Soca Warriors going into the final minutes when there was a delay in play due to weather conditions.
When play eventually resumed, there would be one last twist in their entertaining affair, and it would go in Haiti’s favour, as Bryan Destin scored in the 90th to complete the 4-4 scoreline.
Finishing off the Group F action was defending champions Mexico who stopped Suriname 8-0.