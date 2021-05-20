Where are the soldiers?
This was the question from a senior police officer who pointed out yesterday that only a few soldiers from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment have been on patrol since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Saturday announced a state of emergency and a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to curb the spread of Covid-19.
On Tuesday night, only 44 soldiers were on patrol out of a regiment of 4,000 men and women, the police officer said, adding that out of 200 army vehicles, only two were in use on Tuesday night.
Emergency Powers Regulations, 2021:
Chapter 14:01 of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2021 states:
11. (1) Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, the Chief of the Defence Staff under the Defence Act shall hold his forces in readiness to assist, and if called upon by the Commissioner of Police, cooperate with and assist the Commissioner of Police in the performance of his duties under these Regulations.
(2) A member of the Defence Force referred to in subregulation (1), shall, for the purposes of these Regulations, have the powers of a police officer and shall, where acting in accordance with any general or special instructions of the Chief of the Defence Staff or of any superior officer of that force, given in pursuance of subregulation (1), be deemed to be acting in performance of the duties imposed on a police officer by these Regulations or by any Orders made thereunder.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds could not be reached yesterday as calls to his cellphone went unanswered and he did not immediately respond to messages left on his phone.
Contacted for comment, Defence Force communications officer Lieutenant Sherron Manswell said he could not answer a question about army patrols unless he received authorisation to do so.
Soldier confined to barracks
The Regiment confirmed yesterday that a soldier who made a video threatening members of the public with violence if they did not obey the curfew under the state of emergency has been confined to barracks.
Earlier this week, several videos shared via WhatsApp were circulated which showed the soldier in uniform warning the public to stay indoors.
The soldier is also heard threatening people that they could “get it” if they were caught outside after curfew.
He also threatened to chop another man over an issue with a woman in one video clip.
In a statement, the Regiment said it was aware of the videos and had identified the soldier who made them.
He has been confined to barracks.
“The Regiment holds its members to the highest standards of discipline and professionalism and measures taken by persons which contravene good order and military discipline will not be tolerated,” it said.