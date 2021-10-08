Trinidad and Tobago has donated 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca to the Bahamas, St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica.
This was disclosed by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne.
Browne said Trinidad and Tobago has made excellent progress toward sharing our excess AstraZeneca vaccines prior to expiry.
“You would recall that we benefited from the generosity of our neighbours and other nations during a phase of the pandemic when there were extreme challenges in acquiring WHO-approved vaccines. The Prime Minister’s commitment at that time was that we in turn would do everything possible to share with others, contingent on stocks at hand. “
He said the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs hadbeen working very closely with the Ministry of Heath, and had approached countries in the Caribbean and Latin America with offers of sharing AstraZeneca vaccines with them.
“A series of Diplomatic Notes were exchanged, and there has been extensive bilateral dialogue all with the objective of avoiding any wastage.
I am pleased to report that thus far we have shared 2,500 doses of AstraZeneca with The Bahamas, 3,000 doses with St Kitts & Nevis, and 4500 doses with Dominica. Additionally, we are in the final stages of arranging other consignments for elsewhere in the region in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO),” he said.
In each and every case thus far, our discussions have resulted in the recipient countries covering the cost of transportation of the vaccines, Browne stated.
He said this program was being conducted by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago “in the best spirit of regional solidarity, and in principled recognition of the reality that no nation would be safe from this pandemic until all nations are safe.”