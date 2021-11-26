The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the public that, given the emergence of the new COVID-19 Variant of Concern - Omicron (B.1.1.529) COVID-19, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has imposed travel restrictions on travellers from the following countries, with effect from midnight on the 26th November, 2021,:
• Botswana
• Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
• Lesotho
• Malawi
• Mozambique
• Namibia
• South Africa
• Zimbabwe
Non-Nationals (Persons who are not Citizens or Permanent Residents of Trinidad and Tobago)
All persons who:
• are not citizens or permanent residents of Trinidad and Tobago and
• have visited the countries listed above within a fourteen (14) day time period of their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago will NOT be allowed entry into Trinidad and Tobago at this time.
Nationals (Citizens and Permanent Residents of Trinidad and Tobago)
While all Trinidad and Tobago citizens and permanent residents who have visited the countries listed above, within a fourteen (14) day time period of their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, will be allowed entry into Trinidad and Tobago, they will require a mandatory state-supervised quarantine of no less than 14 days.
The public is advised that the traveller will be required to bear all associated costs and therefore should make the necessary arrangements prior to travel.
This applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated nationals travelling from the countries listed previously.
All other existing entry requirements, as indicated in the TTravel Pass website www.ttravelpass.gov.tt, must be adhered to, inclusive of a negative nasopharyngeal (nasal swab) RT-PCR test result taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Ministry of Health strongly advises against all non-essential travel to the aforementioned affected areas.
The Ministry will continue to assess the situation and advise the population of any adjustments to this Health Travel Advisory, as required.