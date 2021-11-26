HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

The Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, advises the public that, given the emergence of the new COVID-19 Variant of Concern - Omicron (B.1.1.529) COVID-19, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has imposed travel restrictions on travellers from the following countries, with effect from midnight on the 26th November, 2021,:

• Botswana

• Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)

• Lesotho

• Malawi

• Mozambique

• Namibia

• South Africa

• Zimbabwe 

Non-Nationals (Persons who are not Citizens or Permanent Residents of Trinidad and Tobago)

All persons who:

• are not citizens or permanent residents of Trinidad and Tobago and

• have visited the countries listed above within a fourteen (14) day time period of their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago will NOT be allowed entry into Trinidad and Tobago at this time.  

Nationals (Citizens and Permanent Residents of Trinidad and Tobago)

While all Trinidad and Tobago citizens and permanent residents who have visited the countries listed above, within a fourteen (14) day time period of their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago, will be allowed entry into Trinidad and Tobago, they will require a mandatory state-supervised quarantine of no less than 14 days.

The public is advised that the traveller will be required to bear all associated costs and therefore should make the necessary arrangements prior to travel.

This applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated nationals travelling from the countries listed previously.

All other existing entry requirements, as indicated in the TTravel Pass website www.ttravelpass.gov.tt, must be adhered to, inclusive of a negative nasopharyngeal (nasal swab) RT-PCR test result taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health strongly advises against all non-essential travel to the aforementioned affected areas. 

The Ministry will continue to assess the situation and advise the population of any adjustments to this Health Travel Advisory, as required.

NEW RULES FOR TOP COP

NEW RULES FOR TOP COP

There is a new process for the selection of the Police Commissioner.

The Government has revoked the controversial June 2021 Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order, as well as the 2009 Order, and has replaced them with a new revised Order, titled Legal Notice 277 of November 25, 2021 Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) Order.

PRISON OFFICER MURDERED

PRISON OFFICER MURDERED

A PRISON officer with 26 years of service was shot dead yesterday in front of his fruit and vegetable stall in Valencia.

He is the 26th prison officer to be murdered in the last 30 years.

Police said around 1.30 p.m. Trevor Serrette, 48, of Sangre Grande was sitting behind the counter at the stall located off the Eastern Main Road, Valencia. He was there with a 64-year-old relative and a friend when a white Nissan AD Wagon with two men stopped in front.

NOVEMBER THE DEADLIEST:365 deaths

NOVEMBER THE DEADLIEST:365 deaths

With four days still to go, November 2021 is now officially the deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago.

Another 21 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health yesterday, which pushed the death toll this month to 365, surpassing June’s total of 352.

Shoppers go after Black Friday bargains

Shoppers go after Black Friday bargains

Although stores did not see the usual crowds of people rushing to capitalise on Black Friday sales as was the custom pre-pandemic, Covid-19 did not stop many Trinis from capitalising on the sales yesterday.

Stores such as PriceSmart, Courts, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Massy Stores, TruValu and Detour all participated in the Black Friday tradition of having a huge one-day sale after Thanksgiving in the US.

Mixed social media reaction to PM’s address

Mixed social media reaction to PM’s address

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s address to the nation on Thursday night has been met with mixed reactions across social media.

Many commenters said they tuned in to the 45-minute address eagerly anticipating the announcement of new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 amidst rising cases and deaths, but were left baffled as they said the PM only repeated statistics and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

