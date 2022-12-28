AS the country fast approaches 600 murders, Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon says while Trinidad and Tobago is in a very dark place, the onus is on everyone to work together and transform darkness into light.
Speaking to the Express last evening, following a service to mark the fifth anniversary of his installation as Archbishop of Port of Spain, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, Gordon said the rage and aggression being displayed are very concerning and it requires everyone to come together and fight this battle, both as law enforcement and in terms of the church.
“When that happens another thing will emerge. From my perspective on the way forward, we have to go much deeper into the spiritual roots and also be our brothers’, sisters’, and neighbours’ keepers, so we can treat each other with respect and compassion,” he said.
Gordon called on the population to recognise that Jesus Christ is always in our midst, and all members of our families were also Christ.
The Archbishop stated that while the trauma of the last two and half years dealing with Covid-19 was not easy, it is no excuse for the level of aggression being meted out to one another.
“Until we are willing to allow our hearts to be widened and to be able to see the other person as a brother, as a sister, and until that happens, as a nation, we cannot find our way out of this darkness to the light God is inviting us to follow,” said Gordon.
Asked whether the churches across the country should come together and pray for healing, he said all people who believe in God should join in the struggle to regain that level of love, compassion and discipline.
“Spiritual work is required at this time for this nation to go forward and each individual must understand the importance of this role, as we must get out of this very dark place,” he stressed.
His pastoral letter having been written recently, titled “Building community inclusivity and dialogue”, the Archbishop said in the T&T society there is an added element of lack of respect for each other and it is chronic.
“This is evident on talk shows and in Parliament, in church, mandir, and mosque, in the family and office, on the streets, in the bars. I hear it in the way parents speak to their children, with a kind of discipline that demeans. It is in the way we tear down some who succeed, in the way we are greeted in parish offices and ministry groups,” he wrote in the pastoral letter.
He went on to say that building community, inclusivity, and dialogue is work that we must do in and through us. This work of God first requires rediscovering our identity as children of God, then responding to God’s grace for the conversion of heart.
Gratitude
On his five years as Archbishop, Gordon exclaimed that gratitude is the first thing that comes to mind “as it is such an overwhelming feeling of gratitude, for all the many ways in which God has blessed me, the church, nation in these five years”.
He chuckled and said Trinidad and Tobago has him for another 11 years, as Roman Catholic archbishops retire at 75 years of age.
Questioned on some of his achievements during his tenure, Gordon said, amidst the Covid pandemic, he came together with Christian leaders several times to lend their voices during that trying period.
“The Catholic church along with other religions fed a lot of people. In 2020 we gave 70,000 hampers and during my five years, we did a lot of work in strengthening how we reach the poor and others… Also bringing young men into the priesthood and working with clergy towards renewal.
“Another aspect of working in society, using technology, as a way of reaching people during the pandemic. Every day I was also on social media platforms leading mass from the altar, so there are so many things in the five years to celebrate,” Gordon stated.
In 2017, Archbishop Gordon was appointed the 11th Archbishop of Port of Spain. News of the appointment by Pope Francis was made official on Thursday October 19, 2017. Gordon replaced Archbishop Joseph Harris, who submitted his letter of resignation to the Pope in March that year when he turned 75.
Gordon was installed as Archbishop on December 27, 2017, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, becoming the third Trinidadian to lead the local Catholic Church following Harris and the late Archbishop Anthony Pantin.
Gordon is also vice-president of the Antilles Episcopal Conference, the regional body of Catholic bishops for the English, Dutch and French-speaking Caribbean territories, and the chair of the Commission on the New Evangelisation.