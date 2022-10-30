Ancel Bhagwandeen’s latest invention, a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) battery-regeneration device, which he calls “The Battery Alchemist”, has placed first in the world for climate innovation in the global green business idea competition, ClimateLaunchpad.
Bhagwandeen was last month accepted at the global semi-finals of the competition. His invention is the first clean-energy project from Trinidad and Tobago to earn a place in the largest global competition for climate change mitigation projects.
Bhagwandeen is now in the final 16 for the best climate innovation globally, which will be announced on November 3. No other Caribbean country has made it this far in the ten years of this global competition, which is funded by the EU, Bank of America and others.
The inventor/industrial engineer spoke with the Express recently about his latest accomplishment, the impact of his invention, and his passion to create sustainable technologies tailored for the Caribbean region’s development needs.
“It’s both surreal and exciting being the first from T&T and then the first from the Caribbean to create the top global ‘sustainable mobility’ technology project/invention for climate change mitigation and sustainability,” Bhagwandeen said.
He said his success can help to drive economic growth. “This win can only assist to buttress our global innovation index rankings which can then translate into making T&T more attractive to potential foreign investors and drive economic growth,” he said.
He added: “Hopefully, this HEV battery-regeneration invention can now be funded to become a fully exportable commercial innovation, whether that support comes from local sources or foreign investors it can only benefit our region. The next phase via the climatelaunchpad.org platform involves the invention being ‘accelerated’ into commercial reality via their network and linkages.”
Hydroponics tower
garden system
Bhagwandeen’s latest invention comes on the heels of the invention of his solar hydroponics tower garden system, which is being implemented for smart agriculture and incorporates the first electronic African snail defence system.
Bhagwandeen said The Battery Alchemist is a portable, cost-effective device suitable for the Caribbean region. It requires little training or deployment costs. It will reduce the general public’s HEV battery replacement costs by 80 to 90 per cent. It will be available in mid-2023 and the cost for the smaller unit should be around $2,000.
He explained: “More technically, it is an electronic means utilising artificial intelligence/machine learning to assess, remedy and electrochemically repair spent hybrid electric vehicle batteries. It is based on the principle of electro-sonification, which employs a variable process called pulse-width modulation to excite/resonate battery electrodes, in order to break down and resolve the stubborn chemical imbalances causing the progressive battery defects.
He said the initial battery-regeneration concept came about because of the rising cost of car starter battery replacement and to create indigenous technology-based solutions as a business model.
“I have had a focus on rechargeable battery second life and reconditioning efforts, as such batteries have become the energy storage foundation of our society, found in all mobile devices, electric vehicles, and most renewable energy solutions,” he said.
He added: “My previously developed vehicle starter battery-regeneration solution was awarded three times, twice by the T&T government, once by the Caribbean Climate Innovation Centre, and recently recognised by the BASEL convention headquartered in Switzerland, so the new HEV battery development is the evolution of that invention as technology changes in battery types take place.”
Work in progress
Bhagwandeen’s invention is still a work in progress. He explained that while the proof-of-concept prototype was validated for function independently by the UTT Engineering Faculty in 2020, his attempt to seek funding to create the minimum viable product was declined in August 2022 by Cariri’s (The Caribbean Industrial Research Institute) Future of Innovation grant programme.
But he said there is hope. “This Battery Alchemist project has also garnered the support of the T&T Energy Chamber Conference, as well as the University of Applied Sciences in Joanneum, Austria, and LGChem, USA (largest EV battery manufacturer). It gave me motivation to apply for the global ClimateLaunchpad competition recently,” he said.
He added: “The fact that the project succeeded in the national, Caribbean, and regional legs to reach the global competition stage of ClimateLaunchpad is encouraging, in that it is now recognised as one of the key clean energy projects in the Caribbean.
“This is the first time T&T is receiving recognition by ClimateLaunchpad, which is the largest global climate innovation competition”.
Bhagwandeen hopes to access potential independent investors and partners on the global stage with the exposure being achieved now.
“I would have preferred that the journey could have included some material T&T innovation support, but it seems that was not to be, so far anyway. We would have been well along on the path to product launch with such support.
“However, on a more positive note, the project is still under consideration by another, more technology-oriented, innovation accelerator platform based in T&T at this time.
“Hopefully, their view will be more in line with the international valuation of the effort and we can accelerate the outcomes to benefit T&T,” he said.
Other inventions
In the coming weeks, Bhagwandeen will be commercialising T&T’s first 100 per cent solar vertical tower garden that grows 105 crops in the space taken up by a single standing person, boasts zero plumbing, wiring, power or infrastructure, and is storm/flood ready.
“It’s fully automated with a digital ‘brain’/display running the system. It was recognised as a top four ‘green innovation’ effort by the UNDP (TT) office in 2021,” he said.
He said: “The first seven units have been sold and are going to training institutions and secondary schools to train our young people in modern, low-labour urban farming technology and agri-entrepreneurship. The focus is on establishing local manufacturing to maintain an affordable price that is accessible to the average household, with a return on investment of under a year.
Bhagwandeen has also developed an electronic African snail deterrent to integrate with these units as a DiY “kit” to prevent crop damage.
He also has three other products/inventions on the horizon: electronic pan sticks; and Sure Start, a military-grade vehicle starter battery add-on that will eliminate dead batteries and ensure better safety and reliability on the roads. The prototype has been tested already, and the third invention is a low-cost, DiY kit that physically deters African snails, slugs and snakes from entering your property.