Trinidad and Tobago is prepared for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine once it gains certification and approval for use.
According to Grace Sookchand, Manager, Expanded Programme on Immunization at the Ministry of Health, Trinidad and Tobago has always had an effective and robust vaccination programme.
“In 2016 we were certified measles-free, and although the world had an outbreak, because of our strong, robust programme and the commitment of healthcare workers out at the facilities, we have managed to keep that in check and not have an outbreak,” Sookchand said, during Monday’s virtually-held clinical COVID-19 update..
“When we look at our coverage rate as well as our successful immunization programme with respect to vaccines such as measles, polio, tetanus and yellow fever, we can say that we have been working assiduously to maintain the coverage as well as vaccine preventable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago.
“As far as COVAX vaccines are concerned we would be building on the platform which has been successful. However, depending on the characteristics of the vaccines approved, we would make the necessary adjustments.”
Sookchand said since the country became a signatory to the GAVI Facility (GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance), the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been in communication with the organization, leading to a commitment letter being signed with the COVAX Facility on September 23.
She said subsequent to that, the MOH received correspondent from GAVI on November 19 requesting the focal points for the vaccines, leading to herself being designated the focal point for the receipt, storage and distribution of the vaccine, and the principal pharmacist the focal point for the COVAX Facility.
“Rest assured that the Ministry of Health has been going through scenario planning for this vaccine. The Ministry of Health has established a committee for planning, coordinating and implementation of all activities related to the rollout of the COVAX vaccine. We review global level information from WHO/UNICEF related to COVID-19 vaccines, and have incorporated it into planning and preparation as needed.”
According to Sookchand, the committee has developed a deployment plan with clear functions, responsibilities and deadlines for all persons involved in this committee, while also undertaking the following tasks:
• Established an operations room for coordination, information and communication.
• Take final responsibility for implementing activities.
• Report to higher-level authorities when required, and
• Communicate with our partners and the press.
“We have identified three site for the storage of vaccines. Two in Trinidad-Couva and Central Stores, and one in Tobago. Chillers are going to be installed to prepare for this vaccine. And in the event, if needed, we would be sourcing ultra-low freezers,” Sookchand said.
Meanwhile, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds, said that following a spike in the number of COVID-positive cases due to a cluster within the prison system, a decrease in persons testing positive is being noticed.
“The country’s seven-day average over the last few days has now begun to drop back to the normal or back to what is baseline at this time for our population, which is about 30 cases per day.
“We have never moved out of the community spread phase or distribution of cases. What we did note was that among the cases that were in clusters, those clusters tended to be related to gatherings and family events, and we used that opportunity to re-emphasise the importance of avoiding those sort of situations because they were one of the drivers of spread.”
Hinds said it was also noted that there are still cases that arise without an identified or identifiable exposure, likely due to exposure to a mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic individual.
“We are still seeing both patterns of occurrence at this point in time.
“So as we move into the festive season, the Christmas season, we do want to encourage all members of the public to avoid what we would traditionally do with regards to having gatherings, office limes, household limes.
“We want to reduce the risk of bringing webs of people together and in so doing we want to reduce the risk of transmission of this virus from people who may not know that they are ill. We want to encourage the virtual hangouts, the virtual limes. We want to encourage people to remain indoors, we want to encourage people to maintain the hygiene practices that we’ve been advocating,” Hinds said.
Editor’s Note: GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance is a global initiative that brings together governments and manufacturers to ensure eventual COVID-19 vaccines reach those in greatest need, whoever they are and wherever they live. One of its functions involves coordinating the COVAX Facility, a global risk-sharing mechanism for pooled procurement and equitable distribution of eventual COVID-19 vaccines.