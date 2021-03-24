Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has provided statistics to show that Trinidad and Tobago is trailing behind the rest of the Caribbean in vaccinating its population.
In her address at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, Persad-Bissessar also knocked the “arrogance” of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley with respect to asking a gift of vaccines from India would be begging.
She said Rowley has in effect branded all the Caricom prime ministers as “beggars” because every one of them wrote to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a vaccine gift.
A video was played during the meeting showing numerous Caribbean leaders and sporting heroes extending gratitude to Modi for the vaccines.
Persad-Bissessar noted that, so far, India has donated 495,000 vaccines to the Caribbean.
She listed how many vaccines each country received from India:
Barbados — 100,000 doses
Dominica — 70,000 doses
St Lucia — 25,000 doses
St Kitts and Nevis — 20,000 doses;
St Vincent and the Grenadines — 40,000 doses
Antigua and Barbuda — 40,000 doses
Suriname — 50,000 doses
Jamaica — 50,000 doses
Persad-Bissessar said Trinidad and Tobago has received zero doses because the Prime Minister “was too arrogant, too proud, too full of himself — that all he had to do was write a letter, which is what these prime ministers did on behalf of their people.”
“Prime Minister, would you beg to save your daughter’s life? Would you beg to save your son’s life? If you would not do that then you are not a father. Today I am begging on behalf of all the sons and daughters of our nation — do your job!” she said.
She said T&T is behind and at the bottom of the ladder in terms of getting shots against the virus.
Persad-Bissessar quoted statistics collated by “Our World in Data” which provided the latest data on the number of actual persons who received at least one dose of the vaccine:
Cayman Islands — 26,321
Barbados — 61,108
Dominica — 13,565
St Kitts and Nevis — 7,580
St Lucia — 20,247
Grenada — 8,606
Guyana — 15,524
Jamaica — 16,096
Trinidad and Tobago — 991
She said all these other small islands have been able to vaccinate more people than Trinidad and Tobago.
“Rowley must explain how in the middle of a pandemic, India offered free vaccines, and you did not respond on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago, and he only belatedly responded because the people of this country shamed them into it after the entire Caribbean got vaccines from India,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said it was also “shameful” that Rowley spoke about not begging for vaccines but he wrote to US President Joe Biden asking for vaccines.
She noted that the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne had already written to Biden before Rowley asking for vaccines for Antigua and the Caribbean.
“Shameful! Who is the chairman of Caricom? Rowley has been constructively dismissed — when another Prime Minister who is not the chairman of Caricom writes to the President of the US on behalf of Caricom,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar asked how did all the other countries know about India vaccines and not Rowley.
She added that last October Rowley participated in the UN General Assembly where Modi spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in September of 2020 and told the entire world of India’s Vaccine Maitri programme.
“I refuse to believe he didn’t know,” said Persad-Bissessar.