This country is making significant strides to diversify and digitalise the economy, to help create an investment environment that is founded on transparency, according to Trade and Industry and Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
Speaking at the virtual launch of the 2022 Caribbean Investment Forum yesterday, Gopee-Scoon said the goal is to improve the delivery of services, and make this country a “cashless” society. The forum will be held at the Hyatt Regency and will feature a range of high-level presentations, panel discussions, roundtables and networking opportunities.
“To facilitate companies and their investments, the Government is preparing to establish a new Special Economic Zones Authority, which is expected to be operationalised very early in 2023,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon said while the region faces a “unique set of challenges”, there are “numerous opportunities to create new avenues for growth”.
She noted the inclusion of competitive rates and incentives, along with a well-educated population “are important for those seeking a sound return on any investment.
“The Caribbean Investment Forum is our window to the world and we look forward to welcoming investors and business executives who wish to strengthen and diversify their products in the areas,” she said.
“Despite the turbulent past and, to some extent, the present, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), preliminary estimates for Quarter 1, 2022, show global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows are continuing their upward trajectory,” she added.
Caribbean Export’s executive director, Deodat Maharaj, said the forum was timely and essential because “business and investment have an absolutely critical role to play in driving transformation” in the Caribbean.
He added: “The last two years have demonstrated to us more than ever that building resilience must be the top priority of our region. The Covid-19 pandemic placed enormous stress on our economies and societies... it is crystal clear that we need to have a forensic focus on sectors that can drive and advance this transformation.”
And, InvesTT chairman Franka Costelloe said the event is timely as it seeks to raise international awareness of the Caribbean collectively as a lucrative investment region for growing, diversifying businesses and future strategists.