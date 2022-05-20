The Ministry of Health advises the public of an emerging public health threat concerning the detection of cases of the Monkeypox virus (a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae) in several overseas territories.
No suspected cases have been reported in Trinidad and Tobago at this time.
The Minister of Health convened a meeting today to address reports of the detection of this virus.
The public is advised that the main symptoms of Monkeypox are fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.
The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated material such as bedding.
The virus may also be transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids and respiratory droplets.
The public is advised that if you or anyone close to you, have had a recent travel history from any country where cases have been detected and are symptomatic, as described above, please visit your nearest health care provider.
For a full list of these countries, please visit the WHO website at www.who.int/emergencies/emergency-events/item/monkeypox.
The public will be kept abreast on any further developments regarding this emerging health threat as more information becomes available.