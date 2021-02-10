Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the country is now geared to take its response to the COVID-19 virus to the next level, as the focus is being moved from managing the virus to one of controlling the virus.
“For the past year we have been managing the disease by closing borders, by physical barriers like masking, social distancing, washing your hands, asking people to stay home if they’re ill, and all the other public health measures.
Speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said other managerial tools used were the limiting of congregating, closing of rivers and streams, and at one point the closure of most businesses.
“That is how you manage the disease in a pandemic but managing the disease is different to what we now want to transition to. We now want to transition from managing the disease-which is like a battle of attrition, today the virus wins, tomorrow I win-to controlling the disease. When we talk about controlling the disease, we mean now that we have some dominion over the COVID-19 virus.”
He said what it means figuratively speaking, is that they can tell the virus what to do, and where to go.
“How do we do that? You can’t do that with the public health measures, borders being closed, that is management. To control now we have to move to the next phase which talks about vaccinating people. That is how we could control this virus. And if we can could control the virus with a robust vaccination programme, which we are putting in place, then life as we know it or as we knew it before February 2020, could return to some degree of normalcy.
“That is what we want. So grandchildren can hug grandparents, so you can have a wedding, so you can have a birthday party. The social interaction that we’ve been craving and that we’ve been missing for the past 10 months, we can start to have some of that again,” Deyalsingh said.
He noted that they can look favourably at the reopening of the last parts of the business community as it pertains to nightlife, but to do so they would have to ensure that a certain number of people are vaccinated in order to control the virus.
“What we’re starting to do from February, March, and going forward is the vaccination drive to control the virus so that life could return to some degree of normalcy. You may still have to wear masks, you would still have to social distance, wash your hands, but what I would like to see coming out of this…no more deaths. No more hospitalisations, no more people in intensive care units. We would like to see more and more children go out to school. So those are the wins we would want to have.
The Health Minister stated that according to the timeline given by the World Health Organisation, Trinidad and Tobago expect to receive their initial quota of vaccines either at the end of February or in early March.
“We have made all preparations to start the vaccination drive. Once the vaccines are physically in Trinidad and Tobago, we anticipate the rollout to start between three to five working days after receipt of the vaccines.
He said the 3-5 days will allow them to store the vaccines and do all the necessary paperwork before getting it out to the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) and to Tobago in order to have a national coordinated response in the first instance where they start to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers.
“We’re dedicating the first week of the programme to only healthcare workers in the frontline, who have the highest risk of exposure, such as those at the COVID hospitals, those at accident and emergency wards, and the district health facilities.
“They are getting because they are our most cherished and highly exposed population that we’re concerned about.”
Stating that the RHAs are responsible for vaccinating their frontline healthcare workers in the first instance, Deyalsingh said the ministry has already asked the RHAs to supply the names of those workers, who will then be given appointments to receive the vaccine.
“After that we start to rollout to the Non-Communicable Disease clinics, the essential workers and so on.”