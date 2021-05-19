Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today expressed his gratitude to the People's Republic of China for their donation of 100,000 doses of the World Health Organization-approved Sinopharm vaccine.
Following the arrival of the vaccines early on Wednesday, Rowley met with His Excellency Fang Qiu, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Trinidad and Tobago at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
"It is with a great sense of respect, satisfaction that I take the opportunity this morning to officially receive on behalf of the People of Trinidad and Tobago, this significant gift from the People's Republic of China.
"We in Trinidad and Tobago at this point in time, we speak not only for ourselves but for our colleagues in the Caricom, particularly on this issue of vaccine equity...vaccine availability, and our fight against a virus that is affecting the entire world."
The PM said Trinidad and Tobago is pleased to acknowledge its long-standing relationship but peculiar relationship as a very small Caribbean island nation, with the very large, old civilized nation of China.
"And that relationship is not accidental. It had been created and nurtured for decades by the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the people of China.
Ambassador, when this epidemic was made known to the rest of us, that the people of China in Wuhan were facing this difficulty of a microbe which was devastating to human life, the first reaction to it was that the people of China needed to cover their noses and mouths to prevent inhalation or ingestion of this virus, and that what they required immediately to do that were face masks. And it appeared though, the volume that was required was not immediately available and that the people of China could use as many masks as they could."
Rowley said given the nature of the relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and China, it would be surprising to many people that the people of Trinidad and Tobago, at that time, saw it fit to reach out in whatever way they could help.
"And what did we do? We obtained from our stores and sent to Wuhan a few tens of thousands of face masks. And for us in Trinidad and Tobago is was not the number, but it was registering our concern, our empathy, and doing whatever we could to help our friends on the other side of the world, the people of the Republic of China.
"As fate would have it, this microbe spread itself and not long after, was threatening the entire world and was declared a pandemic. And we had to wait here until some day, unfortunately we had to confirm Covid-19 was here in Trinidad and Tobago. And since then, we have been fighting this virus.'
Noting that China's gift was a continuation of the relationship and the fight against this virus, Rowley said: "And for your contribution, on behalf of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I thank you very sincerely and I wish that you extend our gratitude to the people of China.
Well Ambassador, this fight is not over. As a matter of fact, on some reports, maybe it is only just begun. And it's against that background that I put on my other hat as chairman of Caricom, and to continue the advocacy for the sharing of vaccines among nations. And that there's a role for the big and the powerful to reach out and to protect and help the small and the needy."
The PM noted that it is not expected that Trinidad and Tobago or its small Caribbean neighbours will discover the panacea, or that they will have the engineering ability to produce for themselves the vaccines that are required.
"So, it means that our countries, our people, are dependent on what is happening in the international community. And what is worse, it appears that though that it is possible or likely, or even clearly required, that as the virus exists now in the human population around the world, there may be a need for vaccination beyond the first response that is taking place in the world today, because as the virus mutates, it may be that a year or two years or three years from today, some form, some variant of this virus will still be around and would require maybe annual attention, God forbid.
But that being so, we need to lay the template now that the international response has to be one of equity and empathy, so that we may all survive, because what we subscribe to, in word and I hope in deed, is that no one will be safe from this killer until all of us are safe. And is in that context that we receive this gift from China, one of the largest, most powerful, most advance technologically, to a small Caribbean nation that is grateful on behalf of our people.
Stating that the gift of 100,000 doses will allow the country to completely vaccinate 50,0000 people, Rowley added that it does not complete Trinidad and Tobago's requirement but it goes a significant way, because in that 50,000, a life saved, would have been well worth it.
"And we expect Ambassador, as we receive this gift as an indication of your recognition of China's role to countries like ours, that the marketplace in which the vaccines would be sold, would be such that as we move from receiving a gift to purchasing our requirement, that we will be able to purchase additional requirement, not only for Covid-19 in its current form but in the form of variants as they come, because it may very well be that the biggest threat that we're facing now is not the first version of Covid-19 but the dangerous variants that may evolve as the virus mutates.
"However, we would love to be able to open our border and our economy, and to do that we require accelerated vaccination, and your contribution goes that way," Rowley said.
Meanwhile, stating that a friend in need is a friend indeed, Fang Qiu said the first minute after the vaccine got approved by the World Health Organization, they secured 100,000 doses for people of Trinidad and Tobago despite pressured vaccination needs at home.
"This is further testament to the strong partnership and earnest friendship in our two countries and peoples in building a common community of care and prosperity shared by all."