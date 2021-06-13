UPDATE:
The Ministry of National Security, wishes to advise that it has accepted a small donation of Pfizer vaccines from the Government of the United States of America for use by national security.
This donation is much appreciated and indicates the continued working relationship between the Ministry of National Security and the Government of the United States of America.
Earlier today, the Ministry issued the following statement.
Trinidad and Tobago received a gift of Pfizer vaccines from the United States on Saturday.
This was disclosed in a brief statement from the National Security Ministry.
The Ministry did not mention how many vaccine doses were donated.
Two days ago, President Joe Biden announced Thursday evening that the United States plans to donate 500 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses globally.
According to the Ministry: "We have been very fortunate to have received gifts of vaccines from different countries such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados, Bermuda, the Republic of India, the People’s Republic of China and now the United States
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago is thankful and remains most appreciative for these gifts at this particular time and it looks forward to the continued good relations with our regional and international partners. "