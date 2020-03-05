THE Legal Notice that prohibits the importation of any “camouflage pattern material” into this country except for use by the Defence Force is being challenged.
Attorneys representing a man who was arrested and charged for possession of camouflage clothing have filed a legal claim which will come up for hearing before Justice Kevin Ramcharan on April 6 at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
They are seeking to have the court declare that Legal Notice 33 of 1984 which purports to criminalise the importation of “camouflage pattern materials” by way of presidential proclamation is inconsistent with section 53 of the Constitution and therefore it is unconstitutional in that it offends the rule of law and/or principle of legality and/or the separation of powers doctrine.
In addition to that, the attorneys are seeking a declaration that “camouflage pattern materials” listed as prohibited goods by the legal notice is unconstitutionally vague and/or over-broad and therefore, null and void and of no effect.
The claim was filed by attorney Kiel Taklalsingh against the Office of the Attorney General on behalf of his client Isaiah Prince.
The argument
Prince’s main argument is that criminal sanctions can only be enacted by Parliament in accordance with section 53 of the Constitution and that the President, on his own, cannot by proclamation or any other means criminalise the conduct of citizens without the approval of Parliament.
In this instance, the legal notice was proclaimed in 1984 by then-president Sir Ellis Clarke who deemed that the importation of “camouflage pattern materials” is to be prohibited unless the Minister of National Security certifies that the importation is for the use of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
While Taklalsingh acknowledges that section 98 of the Summary Offences Act and section 219 of the Defence Force Act prohibit citizens from possessing or wearing attire resembling that of the Defence Force, he is contending that the legal notice was so vague in that it prohibits citizens from possessing any item with a camouflage pattern regardless of colour.
The claim states that the Comptroller of Customs has even published a document on its website “which purports to deem as illegal a variety and/or heterogeneous items of clothing inclusive of high-heeled boots, pink flip flops, pink patterned female trousers, bags, caps, purses and three-quarter pants.”
“The effect of Legal Notice 33, when implemented in conjunction with section 44 and section 213(c) of the Customs Act is over-broad and/or over reaches and/or is too sweeping in relation to the purported objective which it seeks to accomplish thereby criminalising ordinary and/or non-harmful and/or inoffensive conduct of the citizenry. Legal Notice 33 is over-broad in that it targets conduct that has no relation to the purpose and/or intent of the law,” the claim stated.