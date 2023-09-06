Trinidad and Tobago’s representative to the United Nations, Dennis Francis, is the new President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Francis took the oath of office and assumed duty yesterday, in New York, USA.
Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne commended him on taking up the post, which spans one year.
In a news release yesterday, Browne said: “Following the oath of office at 10.33 a.m. this morning (yesterday), His Excellency presided over his first plenary meeting as President in the afternoon, in which he opened and addressed the 78th session of UNGA, held a minute of silent prayer/meditation, and appointed the members of the Credentials Committee.”
“In his opening statement to the General Assembly, President Francis expressed his appreciation to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for entrusting him with the privilege of representing the diverse and dynamic people of our country at the UN and for reposing its confidence in him to acquit the Office of President with dignity, independence and fairness,” Browne added.
He further stated that his presidency will reflect the values of tolerance, inclusion, cooperation and unwavering respect for human dignity that Trinidad and Tobago has proudly upheld and defended over 61 years of membership in the United Nations.
Dennis Francis’ oath of office
“I solemnly declare that I shall truthfully perform my duties and exercise the functions entrusted to me as President of General Assembly of the United Nations, in all loyalty, discretion and conscience, and that I shall discharge these functions and regulate my conduct with the interest of the United Nations only in view and in accordance with the Charter of the UN regulations and the code of ethics for the President of the General Assembly, without seeking or accepting any other instructions, with regard to the performance of my duties, from any government, or other source external to the organisation. So help me God.”
Role model
In a phone interview yesterday, University of the West Indies, St Augustine, historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh said, “It is ground-breaking. He will be a role model for the entire Caribbean. Young people would believe they can achieve this greatness. He is the type of role model that our young people need. He is one of the role models that young people can aspire to.
“I have always admired his commitment to his job. He is a dedicated person. I think the Caribbean, and the diaspora, and not just Trinidad and Tobago, should be proud of Francis’ achievement. I hope he will be able to help the less fortunate in the world, the voiceless, refugees and the suffering. I wish him all the best.”