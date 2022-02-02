Principal Medical Officer – Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said that while Trinidad and Tobago is currently experiencing a decline in the number of persons being treated for Covid-19 at the country’s Accident and Emergency departments, as well as a decline in the occupancy levels at hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, it is still too early for people to adopt any degree of comfort.
Speaking at Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Abdool-Richards said occupancy at the parallel healthcare system currently stands at 53 per cent, represented by 477 patients, of which 383 are in hospital and 94 in step-down facilities.
“Yesterday there were 487 patients, and today we have noted 10 less patients. Over the last nine days, we have plateaued in terms of the overall occupancy between 53 and 55 per cent. This is the first time we have noticed a plateau in overall occupancy since the onset of the increased hospitalisation on October 19, and that is over 106 days.
“We noticed that slow decline starting about 42 days ago and we have seen a nine-day plateau. We are hopeful that we will continue to see a decreasing trend.”
She noted that the country’s ten Accident and Emergency departments, which are also actively involved in treating Covid-19 patients, currently have 36 patients, with five of them requiring ICU (Intensive Care Unit) level care.
“Again, over the last 42 days, we have noticed a decline, which is slow but still a decline, in the number of patients being treated in the Accident and Emergency departments. Ladies and gentlemen, these trends are indeed promising, however, we must practice a tight balance of cautious optimism versus premature comfort.
“We now have the highly transmissible Omicron variant in our midst, and even though we’re seeing a decrease and a lowering of the national occupancy levels, we continue to notice some trends that are quite concerning.
“Firstly, the ICU level occupancy continues to be high. This morning, 57 out of 80 available ICU beds, representing an occupancy level of 73 per cent, are filled.
“Secondly, our high acuity hospitals, and these are the hospitals that treat our most ill patients, such as the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility, the Arima General Hospital and the Augustus Long Hospital, continue to have high occupancies, all in excess of 85 per cent. This means that persons who contract Covid-19 and require hospitalisation, are often in a severe or critical medical condition, and that increases their risk of being admitted into the ICU, and of course, gives them less of a chance in terms of recovery.”
Abdool-Richards said as it stands now, approximately 85 per cent of Covid victims in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated, which is a trend that has been consistent the past seven months.
“Globally, every country continue to struggle with this unrelenting virus, and we all continue in Trinidad and Tobago to adapt our management in terms of in tandem with the clinical realities and the epidemiology of this virus.”
That said, she noted that there’s hope and that they’re certain of the following four take-home messages:
1. Early treatment for Covid-19 as oppose to a reliance on therapies and medications that are not World Health Organisation-approved, is proven to give you a better chance if you are admitted into hospital.
Again, we respect your choices but the evidence has indicated that if persons come to the hospitals earlier when they start experiencing symptoms, they have a greater chance of recovery.
2. Vaccination continues to be a safe, effective and proven measure in reducing the risk of being hospitalised and requiring ICU level care if one contracts Covid.
3. Vaccination is proven to reduce the transmissibility of Covid-19 especially to those of our relatives and friends who may have high risk factors or who cannot be immunised at this point, such as young children.
4. Vaccination is an additional layer of protection with in line and in conjunction with the 3Ws that we have continued to exercise and practice over the last two years.
In closing, Abdool-Richards thanked all healthcare workers for their courage, resilience and strength in providing the continued national service.