Trinidad and Tobago has spent the last two days under multiple weather alerts and battling the impacts across the country—including blown-off roofs and flooding—as developing tropical systems caused frequent heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
The T&T Meteorological Service (TTMS) issued a Riverine Flood Alert—Yellow Level for South Trinidad, adding to an Adverse Weather Alert #1—Yellow Level issued on Tuesday.
The adverse alert for Trinidad and Tobago went into effect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and ran until eight o’clock last night.
The riverine alert followed the South Oropouche River breaching its banks in some areas and spilling into several communities.
In its hazard summary for Wednesday, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) reported flash, street and residential flooding, roofs blown off and fallen trees.
Several areas across T&T have also had their water and electricity supplies impacted by the inclement weather, with advisories and updates going out yesterday from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
Some areas reported little to no bad weather incidents for most of yesterday, including parts of Port of Spain and East Trinidad, while South, Central and parts of Tobago experienced heavy or consistent rainfall.
The TTMS reissued its general Yellow Alert yesterday, saying that “showers and thunderstorms continue to affect T&T, with most of the activity for today (Thursday) expected over marine areas”.
The passage of the developing system, Invest 98L, is being monitored and T&T is not under any storm watch at this time.
The Met Office said “some heavy overland showers favouring the afternoon period can still lead to street and/or flash flood events and land-slides”. Localised flooding can be exacerbated and impacts may include reduced access to areas due to flooding, with some damage to property.
The public was asked to be aware that gusty winds during thunderstorms could lead to tree branches and loose objects being displaced during strong winds.
Flooding, landslips and waterlogged soils can lead to infrastructure damage in areas so prone, the TTMS warned.
The public, and especially those in flood-prone areas, were advised to monitor weather conditions and river levels before venturing out. Avoid areas with floodwaters and monitor updates from official sources and plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water, the TTMS said.
People are also asked to follow the instructions of Government agencies. More information is available at www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.
Homes, transport impacted
The ODPM and Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC) reported yesterday that a roof was partially blown off in Monchelleua Hill, Paramin, Maraval.
Electricity in Sunset Drive, Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, was cut off as a result of a galvanised sheet cutting the line, while a tree fell onto the roadway, severing power lines at S’aut Deau Road, Morne Cyril, Paramin.
And there was street flooding along the M1 Tasker Road and M2 Ring Road junction, in the vicinity of Chiney’s Wrecking Service. There was a report of residential flooding in Rig Road North, Claxton Bay, and residential flooding in Suchit Trace, Penal, and Siparia Road, Fyzabad. Flooding was also reported in Woodland and Techier Tenth Street Extension, resulting from the river exceeding its banks.
A damaged roof due to high winds was reported in Bestry Extension Serrier Circular, Guayaguayare, while a roof was blown off in North Manzanilla.
The ODPM said a fallen tree blocked access to a house in El Reposo Main Road, Sangre Grande, while residential flooding was reported in Caratal Road, Cumuto.
There were two reports of residential flooding in the vicinity of Coconut Drive, along the banks of the Cipero River, while “land movement” was reported in Princes Town at Iere Village Branch Road and Garth Road.
There was a report of residential flooding at Rooplal Avenue, Cipero Road, as well as damaged roofs in Hindustan Junction Road, Tableland; Lothians Road, Princes Town; and Moreau Road, Marac Village, Moruga.
According to the Tobago Emergency Management Authority (TEMA), a fallen tree blocked the roadway on the Roxborough, Bloody Bay link road, in the vicinity of Roxborough Secondary School, while a tree fell on a house in Mt St George.
Fallen trees were also reported in Canaan, Golden Grove, Les Coteaux, Mason Hall and Highland Road, Moriah.
There was also a report of a partially blown off roof in Mt St George and trees having fallen onto roofs in Bon Accord and Mary’s Hill.
TEMA also advised that there were reports of landslides in Mt Grace and Plymouth Road.
Partly cloudy today
While today was expected to present mostly mild conditions, waterlogged soil, tides and some rainfall may cause the continued risk of flooding and landslides, the authorities have warned.
Today was forecast to be partly cloudy, while showers “will likely interrupt sunshine over a few areas, mainly during the morning and early afternoon”.
There was a 40-per cent (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, and last night was expected to be generally fair, apart from a few showery spells.
Tomorrow may bring “generally sunny conditions”, though “interrupted by partly cloudy intervals with showers, mainly during the afternoon”, meteorologist Tigahna Bacchus said.
There is a 40-per cent (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity and a mostly fair night.