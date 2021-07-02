sa

Tropical Storm Elsa, at 11:00pm Thursday 1st July, was located approximately 470 km east-northeast of Tobago, centred near 11.8N 55.9W and moving towards the west – northwest near 43 km/hr. Maximum sustained winds are 85 km/hr with higher gusts. Elsa is projected to move quickly across the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands (north of Trinidad and Tobago) today.

⚠ During the next 36 hours, feeder band activity will likely produce periods of rain/showers and isolated thunderstorm activity with possible gusty winds over Trinidad and Tobago. Agitated seas can be expected during this period, especially near Tobago.

AT THIS TIME, THE SYSTEM POSES NO DIRECT THREAT TO TRINIDAD and TOBAGO

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following islands:

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines * St. Lucia * Barbados * Martinique

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: *Grenada and its dependencies.

The TTMS will continue to closely monitor this system and will issue an update at 6:00 am, or earlier if the situation warrants. As always, pay close attention to information being issued by the TTMS by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt, downloading our mobile app (search: TT Met Office) and following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T taking a drenching

T&T taking a drenching

Tropical Storm Elsa, at 11:00pm Thursday 1st July, was located approximately 470 km east-nor…

Rowley keeps ‘open mind’ on CoP selection

Rowley keeps ‘open mind’ on CoP selection

The Prime Minister has an “open mind” on the selection of a police commissioner.

Asked yesterday whether as head of the Cabinet, his Government was prepared to approve a nomination coming to the Parliament for the continuation of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said: “We in the Cabinet keep an open mind on matters of national interest like that. The Cabinet has a duty to keep an open mind. The authority (Police Service Commission) advises us and we will look at the advice with an open mind as you would have seen us doing before.

PM: 80 police SUVs? Find something else

PM: 80 police SUVs? Find something else

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has “taken objection” to a request from the Police Service for 80 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at a cost of $22 million.

The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at the opening of the new $53 million Carenage Police Station yesterday.

Recommended for you