T&T taking a drenching

Tropical Storm Elsa, at 11:00pm Thursday 1st July, was located approximately 470 km east-northeast of Tobago, centred near 11.8N 55.9W and moving towards the west – northwest near 43 km/hr. Maximum sustained winds are 85 km/hr with higher gusts. Elsa is projected to move quickly across the Windward Islands and southern Leeward Islands (north of Trinidad and Tobago) today.
⚠ During the next 36 hours, feeder band activity will likely produce periods of rain/showers and isolated thunderstorm activity with possible gusty winds over Trinidad and Tobago. Agitated seas can be expected during this period, especially near Tobago.
AT THIS TIME, THE SYSTEM POSES NO DIRECT THREAT TO TRINIDAD and TOBAGO
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the following islands:
* St. Vincent and the Grenadines * St. Lucia * Barbados * Martinique
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: *Grenada and its dependencies.
The TTMS will continue to closely monitor this system and will issue an update at 6:00 am, or earlier if the situation warrants.