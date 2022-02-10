Trinidad and Tobago is set to receive another 150,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this month, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday.
This is intended to maintain the Government’s public vaccination programme for those awaiting a second Pfizer dose, those eligible for booster shots and for the 12-18 year old age group who have been cleared to receive that vaccine by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
But with the current stock about to expire at the end of this month, Deyalsingh renewed the Government’s appeal to those who are eligible but have not been vaccinated to urgently do so.
He again called on parents to get their children vaccinated, stating his dissatisfaction with the current immunisation rate for those ages of 59 per cent.
This represents 53,423 children within the school-aged population, which is around 90,000. Deyalsingh warned against the Pfizer doses being wasted as this could affect the country’s ability to procure in the future.
While he was “happy” to report that T&T is set to receive two tranches of 75,000 doses each of Pfizer, with the first hopefully arriving before the end of February, he said:
“We are working very hard to get these doses, however, the authorities that donate these doses look at us very carefully to make sure we are not wasting doses.”
Physical classes are also open for children in Standard Five of the primary school system as they prepare for the Secondary Assessment Entrance (SEA) examination in March 2022.
“Now that schools are open, we want to urge parents to bring out your 12 to 18 (year-olds) for another thrust to be vaccinated, especially now that they’re out to physical school, which is something we support,” Deyalsingh said.
He added: “For adults who still want the Pfizer vaccine, you will get your second dose. We have those doses coming in, please go out and get vaccinated. For those who want to partake in Carnival activities, you may want to get your Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
However, the main reason for vaccination is “to save your life, to make sure our hospital numbers come down”, he said, adding if numbers continue to decline “the next hospital we want to take off the grid as a Covid facility will be Arima”.