In an attempt to curb the rise of human trafficking in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government has partnered with the United States to launch a new initiative called the Heal Empower Rise—Counter Trafficking in Persons (HER CTIP) project.
The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has collaborated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the Office of the Prime Minister, Gender and Child Affairs Division, to develop a US$950,000 project to help victims of trafficking, inclusive of nationals and non-nationals.
Speaking during the launch of the project, at The Brix hotel in Cascade on Wednesday, Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox referred to human trafficking as “modern-day slavery”.
“We must all acknowledge that human trafficking is both a serious crime and a public health issue. Victims are exploited, enslaved and their rights are taken away, they are robbed of their freedom, dignity and the opportunity to develop their human potential,” said Cox.
“Victims are abused, their passports and other identification documents are confiscated, and they are forced into domestic servitude to work under horrible conditions. They are forced to work as sex slaves, forced into criminal activities such as pickpocketing, drug cultivation, drug trafficking and, in some countries, they are unlawfully used as child soldiers. No wonder the US Department of State described human trafficking as modern-day slavery.
“We at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services recognise the complexity of this crime and the reality that more and more people—women, girls, boys, persons with disabilities, refugees, migrants, asylum seekers and even men—are lured away by unscrupulous individuals,” she added.
“In this age of technology, the risk of being victims of human trafficking is greater through social media... We recognise that through partnerships we can effectively address the scourge of human trafficking. The ministry remains committed to working collaboratively with the United State Agency for International Development mission for Eastern and Southern Caribbean, the International Organisation for Migration, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
“Through these engagements we will develop survivor-informed strategies and training to improve our responses to victims. This will also help us to develop the capacity of survivors to become their own advocates and leaders in the fight against counter-trafficking in Trinidad and Tobago,” said the minister.
Facility for migrant girls
Also speaking, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Gender and Child Affairs Ayanna Webster-Roy expressed great interest in working to build the project and also emphasised that not only nationals but also migrants are often victim to such crimes in the country, and called for the completion of the facility for migrant girls in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Heal Empower Rise—Counter Trafficking in Persons project promises to provide a safe and supportive environment for survivors of trafficking, allowing access to better quality treatment, care and support. Initiatives like this will have an impact on our capacity-building and national response as we work to mitigate the dynamics surrounding gender-based issues. Today’s launch highlights the importance of gender-aligned initiatives as we recognise the rights of all,” said Webster-Roy.
“As we look forward, may we see the protection of our most vulnerable people... our most vulnerable people include those who end up in our country under unfortunate circumstances as well, so they can truly heal, empower and rise,” she added.
‘Prosecuting the guilty’
And welcoming the HER CTIP project, Shante Moore, Charge d’Affaires, United States Embassy, said: “The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development, has committed over US$14 million to support counter-trafficking efforts in the Caribbean... Criminals in Caribbean countries target the most marginalised, source, move and sell the most vulnerable members of our society, including young women and children.
“While working jointly to dismantle human trafficking rings, and prosecuting the guilty to the fullest extent of the law, we must ensure that victims and survivors are protected and receive the highest level of care, counselling and support... The HER CTIP project will implement a survivor-led, trauma-informed and comprehensive victim-centred approach to human trafficking.”
The HER CTIP project will be developed over a 24-month period, ending April 2024, and aims to provide shelters and facilities which will offer health screening, basic medical services and livelihood and vocational training to more victims of trafficking in more customised and safe spaces.
Additionally, it will provide technical support to Government ministries to develop roadmaps and strategies that also support victims of trafficking.
According to the US Department of State’s 2021 Trafficking in Persons report for Trinidad and Tobago: “The Government of Trinidad and Tobago does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so... Trinidad and Tobago also serves as a transit point for Venezuelan refugees and migrants en route to Europe, North Africa and elsewhere in the Caribbean. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Venezuela has contributed to a large influx of refugees and migrants who are at high risk for trafficking.”