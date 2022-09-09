‘A serious crime’: Clinton White, right, Regional Representative, US Agency for International Development (USAID)/Eastern and Southern Caribbean, takes a group photo with, from left, Jewel Ali, head of Office, International Organisation for Migration, Gender and Child Affairs; Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy; US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore; and Social Development Minister Donna Cox during Wednesday’s launch of the Heal, Empower, Rise—Counter Trafficking in Persons project at The BRIX Autograph Collection, in St Ann’s. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR