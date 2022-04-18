PLANNING and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles has confirmed that she voted in support of an independent investigation regarding recent allegations involving the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone.
By virtue of her recent ministerial appointment, Beckles is this country’s governor to the IDB, serving on the institution’s board of governors.
On Saturday night, in a statement in response to questions from the Express, Beckles said: “As a governor on the board of governors of the Inter-American Development Bank representing Trinidad and Tobago, I have voted in support of an independent investigation regarding recent allegations involving IDB president Mauricio Claver-Carone.
“The claims allude that certain behaviour attributed to President Claver-Carone seems to be in conflict with the ‘Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct’ of the IDB and I, along with the other governors on the board of governors, await the results of this decision.”
On Friday, the Reuters news agency reported that the IDB board of governors approved a resolution to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Mauricio Claver-Carone had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.
IDB directors met twice in the first working week of April to discuss allegations that Claver-Carone had carried out an intimate relationship with a staff member, Reuters reported earlier.
Spokespersons for the development bank for Latin American and the Caribbean declined to comment about the vote.
At an online event on April 8, Claver-Carone said he was the target of an “anonymous political media campaign” and hoped to have the opportunity to defend himself.
He did not directly address the specific allegations, which were made in an anonymous letter, according to the Reuters reporting.
“Trust me, I would love to present to all of you today the direct evidence which I have—not circumstantial, not hearsay, not anonymous—but direct evidence of truth,” Claver-Carone said in opening remarks at the IDB event.
“I do hope I am given the opportunity to officially present my case and information,” he added, saying he would respect the confidentiality of the ongoing process.
He alleged that some people at the bank were “weaponising an anonymous letter to orchestrate a media campaign,” without giving evidence.
An anonymous e-mail sent to the board of directors of the bank and the bank’s ethics officer at the end of March accused Claver-Carone of carrying out a relationship with a senior strategist who reported to him, according to the bank source with direct knowledge of the meeting. Reuters said on Friday that it had not seen the e-mail.
The e-mail also accused Claver-Carone and the staffer of misusing IDB funds, one source said, without giving more detail.
The IDB’s ethics code on its website states: “You cannot participate in any employment-related decisions about someone with whom you have an intimate relationship.”
Claver-Carone is a former White House official nominated to the IDB role by former US president Donald Trump. He was elected on September 12, 2020 and took office on October 1, 2020, for a five-year term.
He served as deputy assistant to the US President and senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the US National Security Council. He previously served as US representative to the International Monetary Fund and as senior adviser to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the US Department of the Treasury.
As president, he oversees the operations of the IDB Group, which comprises the IDB, IDB Invest and IDB Lab.
While the IDB president is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the Bank, the institution’s website makes clear that the governance of the IDB is vested in its board of governors, which tops the organisational structure of the Bank.
“Each member country appoints a governor, whose voting power is proportional to the capital in the Bank subscribed by his or her country,” according to the IDB website. From its inception, the United States of America has always supplied the largest subscription to the IDB at 30 per cent.