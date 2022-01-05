The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Office recorded a low temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius overnight, but some people living in low lying areas of Trinidad are reporting temperatures way below that.
Temperatures as low at 17 degrees Celsius was reported in the central plains, and in the south Naparimas, with fog blanketing the South Oropouche floor plains.
The chilly weather is the result of dry cold air coming from North America, which is in the grips of winter at this time.
Low temperatures throughout the years have been frequently recorded in the December to January period. The lowest of these, it said, was recorded on two days in January 1964 at 16.1° celsius.