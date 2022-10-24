Approximately 20 per cent of T&TEC's customers in Trinidad experienced an interruption in their electricity supply lasting between 3 minutes to 1 hour today.
The electricity grid has remained stable since that time and customers have experienced no additional problems.
At approximately 7:40a.m. a problem with machines at one of the Commission's Independent Power Producers (IPP) caused the system to automatically shed customers at different locations across the island, including Trincity, Siparia, Preysal, Morne Coco Rd, Rousillac, Curepe, Manzanilla, Biche, Aranguez, Enterprise, Palmiste, Las Lomas, Debe, Diego Martin, Valsayn, Arouca, Bon Air, Arima, Maraval, Sea Lots, Cunapo and Guaico.
In statement, T&TEC did not identify the producer, but the Express was told that it was a problem at the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant in La Brea.
T&TEC then instructed the other IPPs to immediately increase output to their full available capacity and to make standby generation available.
Restoration to customers commenced at 7:43a.m.. At 8:11a.m., supply had been restored to more than half of all affected customers and at 8:37a.m. the electricity supply to all affected customers was normalised.
This incident was unforeseen and the Commission and its IPPs responded immediately to ensure minimal disruption to customers.