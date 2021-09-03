The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has advised that restoration efforts are continuing apace after the adverse weather experienced across the country overnight led to power outages in a number of communities.
In a statement on Friday, T&TEC stated that heavy winds and rain contributed to landslides, fallen trees and poles and burst overhead lines, which have impacted on the Commission’s ability to respond to reports.
"Large-area outages currently exist on the North Coast, from Maracas to Blanchisseuse, Rampanalgas and Mathura. However, supply has been restored in several areas, including Manzanilla, some parts of Sangre Grande and environs, Santa Cruz, Malabar, Crown Point, Hope, parts of Mason Hall, Caparo Valley, Haleland Park and Barataria."
T&TEC noted that due to the impact of the weather across the country, its call centre has been experiencing high call volumes, thus, customers may therefore experience delays in call response.
The utility provider stated that all crews have been called out to assist with restoration efforts and they are working systematically to respond to all reports as quickly as possible.
"Due to the number of reports, we are unable to provide estimated restoration times for each area, but we expect to complete all before the end of the day.
T&TEC provided a list of affected communities and noted that locations can be added and removed from the list at any time as work progresses or new reports are received.
Affected areas
NORTH: Petit Valley, Morvant, North Coast – Maracas to Blanchisseuse, Maraval, Carenage, Cascade, Glencoe, San Juan, Diego Martin.
SOUTH: Hard Bargain, Williamsville, San Francique-Penal, Libertyville-Rio Claro, Point Fortin, Granville-Cedros, Debe, Fyzabad, Point Fortin, Gasparillo, Mayaro, Tableland, Guayguayare, Poole Village, Princes Town, New Grant, Marabella, Potato Trace-La Romaine, Coconut Drive-San Fernando.
CENTRAL: Longdenville, Enterprise Village, Milton Village-Couva, Edinburgh 500, Freeport, Woodford Lodge, Cunupia, Carolina Village, Flanagin Town, Carapichaima, Gran Couva, Chase Village, Charlieville, Mamoral, McBean, California, Montrose, Chaguanas.
EAST: St Joseph, St John's Rd, St Augustine, Arima, D'abadie, Guanapo, La Horquetta, Santa Rosa Heights, Wallerfield, Orange Grove Road-Tacarigua, Kelly Village, Balandra, San Souci-Toco, Valencia, Little Cora Road-Cumuto.
TOBAGO: Glamorgan, Mt. Irvine, Lambeau, Lowlands, Delaford, Moriah, Mason Hall, Mary's Hill, Mt Thomas, Patience Hill, Carnbee, Belle Garden, Castara Road-Mount St George, Pembroke, Canaan, Bloody Bay Road.