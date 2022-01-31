A security officer at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), who was fired for allegedly removing a Toyota emblem from Toyota vehicles that made up part of its fleet, has been granted leave to challenge his dismissal.
Farad Mohammed and the Estate Police Association of Trinidad and Tobago brought action against T&TEC and its special tribunal following the tribunal’s ruling to confirm the company’s decision to dismiss him.
Justice Joan Charles last week granted Mohammed and the union leave to apply for judicial review.
Mohammed is seeking a declaration that the decision was unlawful, that it be quashed, that he be reinstated to his position and be paid damages, interest and cost.
He is claiming the decision was unlawful as it violates T&TEC’s code as the penalty for the offence is suspension with a threat of dismissal. Mohammed, who had an unblemished record with the company, is also claiming that mitigating factors and the minimal value of the item, allegedly tampered with, on the Toyota station wagon, were not considered before the tribunal upheld T&TEC’s decision to fire him.
Mohammed was a permanent employee since December 2014. In October 2016, he was on duty at T&TEC’s head office in Port of Spain. His case is that, while on patrol in the car park, he saw an emblem on one of the vehicles was dislodged. Mohammed tried to reattach it by pushing against the trunk lid but this did not work. He went for glue in his vehicle and tried to stick the emblem back on to the Toyota vehicle but was unsuccessful.
He placed the item into his pants pocket with the intention to re-stick it later but forgot. Mohammed later handed it over to another security officer. When Mohammed returned to work from leave on October 25, he found the emblem in his pants pocket when he put on his uniform. He told an officer the circumstance and handed over the emblem to the officer in charge.
Later that day Mohammed was asked to submit a report on the incident which he did. He also received a letter from the chief security officer that T&TEC had launched an investigation. Mohammed was suspended pending the outcome.
The following month, he was told by letter that he had to attend a disciplinary hearing to answer to the charges that he tampered with T&TEC’s property by removing Toyota emblem without the consent and knowledge of the commission and also that he stole the $466.20 item by removing it from the trunk of the vehicle.
At that hearing, Mohammed said he was not guilty on both charges. The charge that he stole the item was dropped on that day.
The one-man Tribunal presided over by T&TEC’s assistant chief security officer was called six times during which six T&TEC employees testified, including Mohammed. In a subsequent letter, he was told that his actions were dishonest, unbecoming and in breach of his contract of employment. It said that the Commission had lost confidence in him as an employee and he was dismissed with immediate effect. Mohammed was told that all his benefits will be paid to him.
The tribunal found that Mohammed sought to concoct a story that would explain the allegations against him. It said that evidence from T&TEC witnesses stood on firmer ground.
T&TEC proposed that Mohammed not be granted leave to seek judicial review as there were no grounds for it being successful. It was said that the Commission could use its discretion in determining the severity of a penalty and it did not act outside of such. It said that there was no breach of natural justice or procedural fairness that the special tribunal had to address nor was its decision to confirm Mohammed’s dismissal unreasonable.
Charles however granted Mohammed and the union leave to apply for judicial review of the tribunal’s decision to dismiss their dispute. She found that Mohammed and the union had raised arguable grounds with a realistic prospect of success.
Mohamed and the union were represented by attorneys Kevin Ratiram and Michael Rooplal. Attorney Kirk Bengochea was instructed by attorney Nalini Jaggernauth for T&TEC.