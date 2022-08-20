THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) re-energised the leaning transmission tower at Grant Trace, Rousillac, on Wednesday, restoring supply to affected customers as work commenced on a temporary solution.
This is according to acting engineer controller, Sahadeo Latchmepersad, who said work was moving at a fast pace as any further land movement would compromise the repair work under way.
The Express spoke with Latchmepersad and T&TEC corporate communications manager, Annabelle Brasnell, in a telephone interview yesterday.
Latchmepersad outlined the repair work being done at the site, saying bypass lines were being installed linking the Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) plant to the rest of the grid.
He said, “The outage started in the night so when we came here and looked at the infrastructure that was compromised and we couldn’t see it as reliable to do anything to re-energise that tower. However, in the daylight when we were able to do a proper inspection, we felt we can re-energise the tower although it is compromised. We re-energised it in position and therefore provided the supply to the customers, and the supply was restored.”
Latchmepersad said the terrain was analysed and a decision was taken to construct a bypass line, consisting of single utility poles outfitted with conductors.
Installation of the bypass line is expected to be completed by today and re-energised to stabilise electricity supply to customers.
The transmission tower, impacted by Tuesday’s landslide, would then be removed to make way for a more permanent solution, he said. The demolition is expected to take place on Sunday.
Latchmepersad said T&TEC has purchased two transmission towers to replace the compromised infrastructure at Rousillac.
“The new line is a temporary fix. We have purchased two additional towers to replace the compromised tower so following the energising of this new line tomorrow we would take down the compromised tower. So by the end of Sunday we are hoping we will have two lines coming out of TGU again and have something close to a reliable supply. Then we would start works to install two new towers in that place because we expect the tower lines to be more reliable than the pole lines.”
Latchmepersad said the new towers would renew reliability to customers on that grid.
Waterlogged soil
Asked whether T&TEC’s investigations had established when and how the land movement happened, Brasnell said the landslide was caused by weeks of persistent rainfall. “As far as we are aware it was as a result of the weather and the heavy rains we have been having for the last weeks and it appears the soil became waterlogged and that would have contributed,” she said.
The 220-kilovolt transmission tower was located along the unopened segment of the Solomon Highway extension to Point Fortin.
The National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), which has oversight of the highway extension project, said that the land movement near the tower was first observed on Monday, and T&TEC was informed of the instability.
In February, less than two kilometres away, a fallen tree struck the same transmission line, causing a nationwide blackout.
Tuesday’s incident left 35 per cent of the island without an electricity supply.