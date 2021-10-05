A crew of Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) employees came under attack during a road rage incident in Princes Town on Saturday night.
The windows and windscreen of the T&TEC truck were smashed while the crew sat inside the vehicle.
Police officers interviewed suspects regarding the offence of malicious damage as investigations continue into the incident.
A police report said that around 11.30 p.m., a T&TEC employee was in company with his supervisor and a linesman in the company vehicle—a Mitsubishi canter truck—driving east along St Croix Road.
Upon reaching the vicinity of St Croix Road Extension, the driver heard a loud noise and stopped the vehicle.
He observed a white Hyundai H100 pick-up driven by a man in the company of a woman.
The pick-up drove alongside the T&TEC vehicle and came to a stop.
The man alighted from the vehicle, approached the T&TEC employee and said the company vehicle collided with his van and caused damage to the right-side door mirror.
The man requested compensation for the damage.
An argument ensued and the man took a cutlass from the tray of his vehicle.
The police report said the man walked back to the T&TEC vehicle and struck the front right windscreen, right and left front windows, shattering them.
A report was made at Princes Town Police Station.
T&TEC communications officer Clare Cooper confirmed to the media that there was an incident involving damage to a company vehicle.
Cooper said T&TEC estate police are working with the Princes Town police as investigations continue into the incident.