Trinidad and Tobago’s first indoor ice-skating rink, ICED, will open its doors to the public in La Romaine today, offering a unique skating experience and a “snowpark,” to willing customers.
The centre located along the Southern Main Road in San Fernando will hold a grand opening ceremony at 3.p.m., unveiling what its website refers to as a “first class entertainment distinct,” that caters to both children and adults.
The facility, run by “Ice Caribbean Entertainment District,” is expected to possess several amenities including a beverage station, parking, rental gear and equipment, photo booths, a candy wall and bleachers- among others.
There are two ice rink experiences currently listed on its website designated as “teen,” and “adult,” each of which can be purchased at $85 per every 20 minutes. For $75 customers can partake in a winter wonderland experience at the facility’s snow playground.
ICE states that it will offer free membership for one year as part of its launch.
However, membership will be valued on an “ICE credit system”, wherein members purchase credits that can be used to access different activities. Credits are added to membership cards upon purchase.
“As a member, you can add funds to your account, known as ICE credits which can be used to pay for any attraction or service at ICED with a simple wave of your membership card. No need to carry cash or worry about payment, just enjoy your day to the fullest! Additionally, ICE CREDITS can be redeemed through ICED wristbands issued to family members in person when you arrive,” it says.
Canadian World Figure Skating champion and Olympic medallist Elvis Stojko is listed as the brand’s ambassador. In a statement on its website, Stojko writes that he is excited to bring ice and snow to the Caribbean.
“Canada has a rich heritage in winter sports like hockey and figure skating so for me to have the chance to share my passion for the ice with Trinidad and Tobago is an amazing opportunity,” he said.
The rink says it is the first of its kind in the region.
“In the Caribbean, our experience with ice is mostly limited to the few small blocks that chill our favourite beverages on a hot day. And, as contradictory as it sounds, it means that our interaction is magnificent — it’s warm and cool, small but significant.”
“This very familiar, every day sensation is what the Ice Caribbean Entertainment District brings to Trinidad & Tobago on a brilliantly large scale. A warm ice experience that’s almost unimaginable but breathtakingly real.The ICED Skating Facility and Snow Park is the first of its kind in the region, marrying the wonder of ice with the warmth of the Caribbean,” its website states.