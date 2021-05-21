ALMOST 40,000 people have visited the Government’s Salary Relief Grant online portal since it began accepting applications on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert tweeted several hours after the portal went online that there had been almost 40,000 visitors, with as many as 1,500 active users online at various times during the day.
Last week, Imbert announced that grants would be given to people who lost their jobs at the start of the month, as a result of the new public health restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Finance said in a published statement that the application process began on Wednesday and is open until May 31 at midnight.
Two relief measures are being offered: $1,500 for those affected by job loss from May 1, and $1,000 for those affected from May 8.
People can apply for grants by visiting https://portal.finance.gov.tt, filling out the online application form, scanning and uploading supporting documents and submitting the form.
Applicants should receive a confirmation e-mail on completion, the ministry stated.
People eligible for the grants are those who worked in restaurants, cinemas, amusement parks, tour operators, casinos, retail outlets, nightclubs, gaming, sporting facilities and pre-care/day care services.