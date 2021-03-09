Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) newest ferry, the Buccoo Reef is expected to arrive in this country early next month after its delivery journey from Hobart, Australia, was delayed to facilitate some engineering upgrades.
According to a press release from the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO), the vessel recommenced it maiden voyage from Brisbane yesterday and is expected to complete it 8,914 nautical miles trip in 31 days.
The release stated that the vessel had to return to Hobart in order for issues that arose during the earlier part of the delivery voyage, to be investigated and corrected by its shipbuilder and engineers from the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).
Repairs to the vessel were impeded due to delays encountered with the supply of parts and replacement units from Germany and the United States.
On its way to T&T, the Buccoo Reef is expected to make two scheduled stops, the first at Pap’ete in French Polynesia and the second at the Panama Canal in Panama.
NIDCO stated that the vessel is now expected to provide trouble-free service for which it was built.
The Buccoo Reef, built by Australian shipbuilders INCAT, is the second of two ferries constructed in Australia to service the domestic seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago, the first being the Austal-built APT James which arrived in T&T in early January.
Built at a cost of US$72.9 million, the 100-metre vessel has a passenger capacity of 1,000 and an expansive vehicle deck with 175 full height truck lane metres plus capacity for 182 cars, or 239 vehicles if trucks are not transported.
Powered by four MAN 16V 28/33 STC marine diesel engine, the Buccoo Reef will achieve a top speed of over 40 knots.
The vessel is also fitted with a holding cell, which can accommodate up to 10 prisoners, to facilitate the transportation of prisoners between Tobago and Trinidad.